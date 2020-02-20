The story behind Jenna Dewan's unusual oval engagement ring revealed

Earlier this week, Jenna Dewan revealed that she’s set to wed boyfriend Steve Kazee, and the soon-to-be mom of two even gave fans a look at her gorgeous engagement ring on Instagram.

The striking ring boasts an oval diamond solitaire, with a selection of tiny diamonds around it and along the knife edge-style band.

And if it looks like nothing you’ve seen before, there’s a good reason. Kazee had the piece created just for Dewan.

“When I first started to look at engagement rings for Jenna I knew I wanted something unique,” Kazee, 44, explained in a series of posts on Instagram. “It had to be unique. It had to be representative of who Jenna is.”

And so the actor reached out to a mutual friend: “Twilight” actress-turned-jewelry designer Nikki Reed, who has a sustainable jewelry company called BaYou With Love.

Nikki Reed and Jenna Dewan, seen here in 2012, at the Chateau Marmont in Los Angeles, California. Charley Gallay / WireImage

“Instantly I knew that I had found the right person to help create the ring!” he continued.

“Nikki came in and talked to me about what was important to me and shared her immense knowledge of jewelry design and sustainability in the process. The design is based around my desire to have it echo the cosmos.”

According to Kazee, the primary stone is “representative of our oneness in the universe surrounded by stars,” and the small stones around it are a reference to the Pleiades constellation, “which holds special meaning” for the couple.

Steve Kazee and Jena Dewan walk a red carpet together in October of 2019. Jerod Harris / Getty Images

The most important part for Kazee was that the ring be worthy of his 39-year-old fiancée.

“Overall I just wanted the ring to be as beautiful as she is,” he wrote. “And I think @NikkiReed did that and more!”