Let the wedding countdown begin!

After getting engaged last March, Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez celebrated their love at a star-studded engagement party over the weekend.

The bride-to-be shared on Instagram a few photos from the romantic bash, including this sweet moment with her main squeeze. In a caption, she called the celebration "beautifully elegant."

Lopez looked stunning in what appears to be a white gown with elaborate detailing at the bust. Rodriguez was dapper in a black suit and white dress shirt.

The singer wore her hair in soft waves and opted for glowing makeup.

The happy couple were joined by friends and family, including their kiddos. In this adorable shot, Lopez and Rodriguez took a moment to celebrate with her daughter, Emme, and his daughter Ella.

Lopez's bestie, Leah Remini, was on hand and shared a sweet selfie with the bride-to-be on Instagram.

Singer-songwriter Carole Bayer Sager was the brains behind the soirée, and from the looks of it, she sure knows how to throw a gorgeous party.

Even though the couple haven't revealed a wedding date just yet, Lopez did share a few details about their plans in a recent tour video, revealing that she wants to tie the knot in a church this time around. She was previously married three times, most recently to singer Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Last February, Lopez and Rodriguez celebrated their two-year anniversary. Along the way, Lopez has been very honest about how this relationship is very different from her previous ones.

"He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is kind of an unconditional support and love, kind of a matching of twin souls," she told Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist in 2018. "That's a different thing for me, now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am."

Lopez and Rodriguez have been so committed to blending their two families together — and the actress recently told TODAY's Hoda Kotb that she'd like more children!

Congrats to the happy couple!