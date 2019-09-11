Jennifer Lopez may add quite the credit to her resumé.

Rumors are swirling the singer-actress may perform at the Super Bowl. J.Lo addressed the talk in a TODAY interview with Hoda Kotb that will air Friday.

“Are you going to do the Super Bowl?” Hoda asked her.

“I don’t know. I don’t yet, we will see,” Lopez, who has promoted the NFL’s current 100th season on social media, replied while laughing.

“It’s something obviously that I would love to do,” she continued. “It would be an honor to do and it would be a lot of fun. I feel like more than anything, we would have a ball doing it.”

The 2020 Super Bowl is scheduled to take place Sunday, Feb. 2, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, which, coincidentally, is the hometown of Lopez’s fiancé, Alex Rodriguez.

Jennifer Lopez is drawing rave reviews for her role in the movie "Hustlers." AP

February has the potential to be a busy month for Lopez, who turned 50 in July. The Academy Awards will take place one week after the Super Bowl, and she’s generated some early Oscar buzz for her role as a scamming stripper in the upcoming film “Hustlers,” which comes out Friday.

In a separate chat with Hoda for Sirius, Lopez got choked up while trying to process all the good reviews she has gotten for her work in the movie.

“I’ve just been working hard, you know, for so long, for my whole life. So, it’s nice. Sorry. You guys know that I’m emotional. I’m sorry,” she said while fighting back tears.

.@JLo gets emotional about the Oscar buzz surrounding her performance in @HustlersMovie.



Hear her full interview with @hodakotb airing Monday, 9/16 on @TodayShowRadio. pic.twitter.com/URRVOD5mmK — SiriusXM (@SIRIUSXM) September 10, 2019

“I mean, you work hard your whole life and you wonder if anybody notices, in a sense. Like, on that level, to be in that conversation,” she said. “You have dreams when you’re a little girl of being there, you know what I mean?”

Despite all the talk that she will nab an Oscar nod, Lopez isn't counting her chickens before they hatch.

“And so — just to even talk about it — we’re not even there,” she said.