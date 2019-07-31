Which one is which?

Jennifer Lopez shared a cute photo of her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, "twinning" with her son, Max.

Height difference aside, Rodriguez and 11-year-old Max are basically identical here, from their red pajamas and white T-shirts to their smartphones and matching poses.

“These two... ♥️♥️ #twinning,” Lopez, 50, captioned the sweet photo.

This is just the latest heartwarming snapshot Lopez has shared of her kids bonding with their future stepdad.

Back in April, she posted this photo of Max and his twin sister, Emme, hanging out with her and A-Rod on what looks like a fun-filled car trip.

Rodriquez, 44, also recently posted a family photo for Independence Day, showing Max and Emme as well as his own daughters, Ella, 11, and Natasha, 14.

The proud future stepfather seems to have a great relationship with both Max and Emme. Back in June, he shared this adorable photo with Emme and the family dog, Lady, joking that the “closest thing I get to playing baseball nowadays is a game of fetch.”

The blended family of six also posed for a joint New Year’s picture on the beach.

Lopez recently honored Rodriguez for being a wonderful dad and stepdad in a heartfelt Father’s Day message.

“How lucky are we to have you in our lives...not only do you make us all laugh everyday, you help us to be our best selves with a loving gentle hand,” she wrote to her fiancé on Instagram. “Being there and caring with a consistent presence that doesn’t ever waiver.

"Macho...I cannot begin to tell you how much you have come to mean to me and Max and Emme!!" she continued. "Seeing the father you are to Tashi and Ella is one of my greatest joys and they are so fortunate to have you to call Daddy!!! We all love you so much!!”

It certainly looks like Rodriguez has already formed a close bond with his future stepkids. More adorable family photos, please!