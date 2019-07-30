It sounds like Jenny From the Block doesn't take too many spins around it.

Jennifer Lopez admitted she has "never driven a car" after fiancé Alex Rodriguez gave her a $140,000 Porsche in a video capturing the highlights of her 50th birthday.

A-Rod led a blindfolded J.Lo toward a driveway where he surprised her with the sleek, red car — complete with a bow on top!

"What the hell? What is that?" a stunned Lopez said before she proclaimed her lack of history on the road. "Oh, my God! I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period."

Whether or not that is true remains unclear. While she famously grew up in the Bronx, where driving is not a necessity, — and probably has drivers now that she's a huge star — Lopez didn't look clueless when she hopped in the driver’s seat of the Porsche.

Rodriguez took the passenger seat before his lady love backed out of the driveway as family and friends cheered her on.

“Can I get a double seat belt?” Rodriguez joked as Lopez pulled away.

“This is amazing,” Lopez said later after she got out of the car.

Ironically, Rodriguez also posted a video in which he said the actress hadn't driven in 25 years. The clip also featured the "Second Act" star behind the wheel. "Let me see if I remember how to drive," she said, indicating she has driven before.

