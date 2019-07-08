Jennifer Lopez is a powerhouse performer, known for her crowd-pleasing, high-energy shows and the complex choreography she brings to the stage.

But setting such a high bar comes with the risk of falling short sometimes, and a new video reveals how hard it hits her when she believes she's missed the mark — and how her partner, Alex Rodriguez, puts her back on course again.

Over the weekend, Lopez shared a clip called "It's My Party Tour Diary: Volume One" on her YouTube channel, and in it, she tears up after one concert didn't go exactly as planned.

"It was a tough show for me," she's heard telling A-Rod as she stepped backstage.

Before the show even started, the actress-singer-dancer had told her crew that she was "a little under the weather," which seemed to result in a couple of blink-and-you'd-miss-them flubs during the Las Vegas set that followed — including the 49-year-old bumping her head with a mic and missing one step of her routine.

But when Rodriguez saw how disappointed she looked, he couldn't believe it.

"It was the best show I’ve seen so far," the 43-year-old former MLB player exclaimed.

J.Lo and A-Rod at the 2019 CFDA Fashion Awards in June. GC Images

And when she said he was lying to protect her feelings, he was quick to shoot down that theory.

"I'm not," he insisted. "It was Saturday night in Vegas, and you guys killed it! And you showed why you’re a champion, baby. You were down, and you still came back up and had the best show so far. ... Every time I see the show, it keeps getting better and better and better."

The "Papi" singer, who used that same term of endearment for her fiance in the clip, thanked him, but was still visibly upset, and added, "I'm not happy with myself."

That's when Rodriguez really took his perfect-partner role to the next level.

"Your voice was the best I've ever heard it," he told her. "When you held that note! Are you kidding me? By the way, you've never sounded better. And the way you were playing with the crowd, it was insane. Look it, I've seen the show. If I paid $5,000, I got every cent worth."

That unwavering support did the trick. Soon her tears were nowhere to be seen, and her thoughts went from onstage problems to offstage bliss.

"Alex said it was the best show he's ever seen," she told others backstage. "That’s why I love him, and I’m going to marry him — whether he wants to or not, we’re getting married. We’re getting married forever and ever."

It's pretty clear that he wants to.

It's no surprise to see A-Rod there for her in a time of need.

In fact, when Lopez visited TODAY in May, she told Savannah Guthrie that mutual support and respect is the hallmark of their relationship.

"We just complement each other," she said. "He's super supportive. He allows me to be who I am, and I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and be his best self. We just help each other be better people in a way. ... He helps me where I'm weak, and I help him where he's weak. He makes me stronger. That's what it is."

And now their fans have seen that special bond in action.