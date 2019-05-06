Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 6, 2019, 3:33 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Jennifer Lopez said yes when Alex Rodriguez popped the question, but neither the question nor the answer really surprised her.

That's because, even though the singer, dancer and actress has walked down the aisle three times before, she never gave up on the idea of her happily ever after.

"I always planned to get married again," Lopez revealed during a performance-packed visit to TODAY on Monday. "I want to spend my life with somebody. I want to grow old with somebody. I think that's the goal, right? To find a partner to kind of walk through this crazy thing with."

And she's sure she's found that person in A-Rod.

"It wasn't a shock," she said of his proposal. "We had spoken about it, obviously, but it was a shock that day. I didn't know it was happening that day."

That day, March 19, Rodriguez dropped to one knee for a sweet beach-side proposal, which she believes will lead to a marriage that's just as picture-perfect.

"We just get along," Lopez told Savannah Guthrie. "We just complement each other. He's super supportive. He allows me to be who I am, and I want him to shine in the greatest way possible and be his best self. We just help each other be better people in a way."

It also helps that they have so much in common.

"We grew up the same," she said. "We kind of both got in the public eye very young, both had our hard moments in the public eye. But at the same time, we keep coming back. ... We both have a lot of respect and admiration for each other. And he helps me — he helps me where I'm weak, and I help him where he's weak. He makes me stronger. That's what it is."

And together, they make their respective families stronger, too.

"We have four stellar kids," Lopez said of the twins she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony and the two daughters Rodriguez shares with ex-wife Cynthia. "It's crazy. It's crazy what they have to go through with two traveling parents and all of us coming together. It's not an easy thing. But somehow it works really well. There's just a lot of love there."