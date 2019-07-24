Jennifer Lopez turns 50 today (we can't believe it either!) and Alex Rodriguez wants to make sure it's her best birthday yet.

The romantic guy kicked off the celebration early this morning with a sweet video tribute to his fiancée on Instagram, and it's pretty darn adorable.

A-Rod captioned the post "It’s your party, Jennifer!Thank you for inviting all of us to share this special day with you" and lavished praise on his lady love in the accompanying video.

"Hi baby girl, just want to wish you a happy birthday," he said. "Since we have been together, you have made me feel like every day is my birthday."

The 43-year-old continued by expressing both his admiration and gratitude for J.Lo.

"Thank you for your passion and your energy and your inspiration and your endless pursuit to be best at everything you do. You're simply the best partner in life, the best daughter, the best mother, the best performer," Rodriguez said.

A-Rod made sure J.Lo realizes just how much she's loved, saying, "We love you, your fans love you, your children love you, and I love you."

Throughout the tribute, Rodriguez mixed in footage and photos of the couple, their families, and Lopez performing. He also made sure to throw in plenty of PDA-filled shots and a photo of the couple getting engaged earlier this year.

"Let's make this birthday a very special one," he said.

The lovebirds will surely have a fun-filled birthday celebration! Ethan Miller / Getty Images

J.Lo heard the message loud and clear, and replied to her love's sweet gesture, commenting "I’m crying....I love our life...I love you so much... thank you my beautiful Macho... ♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️♥️"

She also shared her own celebratory post yesterday while gearing up for her big day.

Hope it's a great birthday, J.Lo!