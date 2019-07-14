Jennifer Lopez told fans she was "devastated and heartbroken" after a widespread blackout in New York City forced her to stop her concert at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. Lopez was 30 minutes into the second night of two shows in New York City on her "It's My Party Tour" when floodlights came on and an announcer told the audience to evacuate the venue.

J.Lo took to Instagram to speak to her fans in a series of video clips, telling them she would do everything in her power to make it up to them.

"The power is out in NYC and at MSG," the "Medicine" singer captioned the first in a series of three videos she posted to social media. "Heartbroken to say tonight’s show is cancelled. We will reschedule. Love you all!!! Stay safe!" she wrote, adding a heart emoji and the hashtag #ItsMyPartyTour.

The blackout, which impacted New York City's Midtown and Upper West Side neighborhoods, left approximately 72,000 New Yorkers without power and shut down Times Square billboards, subway stations and Broadway shows in addition to J.Lo's concert.

Thousands of fans in the packed Madison Square Garden concert had to exit after a power outage affected parts of Manhattan. Stephanie DiAngelo

"Hi guys so we're backstage, they just told me to get offstage," she explained to fans, saying that everyone was asked to evacuate Madison Square Garden "slowly and calmly." Lopez reassured fans that they would reschedule. "I love you. I'm so sorry that this happened in the middle of our moment," she said.

About an hour later, J.Lo posted another video update to Instagram.

"Devastated and heartbroken that I can’t perform for all of you tonight," she captioned the next video. "We will make this up to you, I promise! I love you!!"

"I just want you guys to know you are going to get your money's worth," she promised, speaking directly to the camera. "We are going to come back and do an amazing show for you."

J.Lo made good on her promise, posting a third video announcing that the show was rescheduled at MSG for Monday.

Still in full eye makeup, J.Lo happily announced that MSG was working feverishly to reschedule the show that was cut short for Monday night, in advance of her Tuesday show in Boston.

"One more time!" she said. "No blackouts this time! And we will have the most amazing celebration ever."

Fans and celebrity friends praised the singer for being so hands-on in her efforts to right a situation that was completely out of her control.

"It's moments like these that separate icons from the rest," commented Jeff Lee, COO of A-Rod Corp, the corporation founded by Lopez's fiance, Alex Rodriguez. Lee added the hashtag #SoProud and clapping hands emojis to his message.

J.Lo will continue on her tour through the summer, taking a night off to celebrate her 50th birthday, and then hitting more major cities in North America before finishing up her tour.