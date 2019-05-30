Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter SUBSCRIBE

May 30, 2019, 10:27 PM UTC / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Alex Rodriguez helped his fiancee, Jennifer Lopez, and her ex Marc Anthony cheer on their son at his school recital this week.

On Wednesday, the former New York Yankee, 43, shared an Instagram video of himself squeezed between the two singers as 11-year-old Max and his classmates performed "I Will Always Love You."

The sweet clip finds Lopez, 49, and Anthony, 50, singing along with the students — and hamming it up for A-Rod's smartphone camera.

In his caption, the athlete joked, "Those who can, do. Those who can’t, sit between two people that can and stay quiet! #imnotasinger."

Both Rodriguez and J.Lo shared more videos in their Instagram stories of little Max, in an adorable cowboy hat, singing a solo rendition of Shania Twain's "You're Still the One."

The lovebirds, who announced their engagement in March, followed Max's big day with another one: Rodriguez's 14-year-old daughter Natasha's middle school graduation ceremony.

“Have you ever woken up and your little baby graduated middle school, on the way to high school,” the proud dad asked fans in a video in his Instagram stories. “I’m headed to graduation right now, my little baby is going to be a freshman in high school next year. I’m excited and nervous and I don’t know what."

Meanwhile, Lopez shared a photo of herself posing with Natasha (whose mom is Rodriguez's ex-wife Cynthia Scurtis) in her Instagram stories.

"So proud of this sweet girl," she sweetly captioned it.