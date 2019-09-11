Jennifer Lopez is a mother of two, and Alex Rodriguez is a father of two — and when the duo finally say their "I do's," they'll co-parent a beautiful blended family of four.
Or maybe more!
Hoda Kotb recently sat down with J.Lo for a SiriusXM interview and asked the singer-dancer-actress if she wanted to have more children — and the answer was a swift and confident "yeah!"
But how did A-Rod react to his fiancee's bigger-brood ambition when Hoda told him about it?
Well, if a picture is worth a thousand words, then it appears as though the former MLB All-Star had a whole lot to say on TODAY with Hoda & Jenna Wednesday.
Just look at those surprised eyes, that frozen grin and the overall wait-wait-what expression!
But when it came to actual words, Rodriguez kept it short and simple — and noncommittal, at first.
"Interesting!" the 44-year-old said while nodding. "That's a lot to unpack."
However, after letting the idea sink in for a moment, he not only seemed to soften on the subject, he was pretty sure he'd figured out where his 50-year-old bride-to-be got the idea to expand their family at this stage in their lives.
"Hoda, I think honestly, you've inspired her," he said.
And he might be on to something. After all, the 55-year-old anchor just adopted her second daughter — baby Hope — and she's never been happier in her life.
"I see how happy you are, and I think she may want to follow in your footsteps," he said of Lopez. "Maybe we'll have you over to give us a little teaching, a little tutoring."
Hoda's eager to help them out, telling him, "I would love to do that!"