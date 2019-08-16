Jennifer Lopez may have outdone Alex Rodriguez.

The “American Idol” judge gave her fiancé a vintage 1976 Ford Bronco for his 44th birthday.

The former New York Yankees slugger posted a video of him and his lady love tooling around in the car.

“Top down. Sunny day. Radio on,” he wrote.

"@jlo thank you for the best gift," he previously wrote on his Instagram Story, alongside a photo of the vehicle.

The “Second Act” star had the car restored and personalized for him. The number 13, which Rodriguez wore in his playing days, was stitched into the front armrest, while the Yankees logo was printed onto the floor mats. All told, the updates cost roughly $200,000, reports E! News.

Lopez, who got engaged to Rodriguez back in March, got the car from Atlanta-based Vintage Broncos. "It's a very rare and special Bronco that Jen picked out and personalized for Alex," a spokesperson tells E! News.

J.Lo may have gotten the wheels in motion for the gift after A-Rod gave her a Porsche for her 50th birthday last month.

That present raised eyebrows because Lopez said hadn't stepped behind the wheel in her entire life.

"Oh, my God! I've never had a car like this. I've never driven a car, period," she said.

Now that they have a Porsche and a vintage Bronco, they have about 11 months to figure out how to top themselves. Maybe they can look into a plane?