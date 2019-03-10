Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 10, 2019, 1:27 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ronnie Koenig

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged!

The happy couple was vacationing in the Bahamas when A-Rod popped the question. The pair both posted happy photos of the occasion on Instagram on Saturday, with J.Lo sharing a pic of A-Rod holding her hand, accessorized with that amazing rock.

Lopez, 49, added a series of red heart emojis to her post. Celebrity friends reacted immediately with their love and enthusiasm.

Kourtney Kardashian posted a series of hearts and smiley faces to show support for the couple.

"Whaaaaaaattttt???? Congrats!!!!!! so excited for you two xoxo" posted Hoda Kotb. Hoda was one of the first people J.Lo shared details of her relationship with.

"When Alex came into my life I was like 'Oh I found a partner who can really hang with me. And he also wants to grow and evolve," Lopez previously told Hoda.

In January, the couple challenged Hoda to join them on a 10-day diet of no sugar and no carbs.

Other celebs going crazy with the heart emojis include Gwen Stefani, Heidi Klum and Naomi Campbell.

Rodriguez, 43, shared the same pic, with the simple, sweet caption "she said yes." He also added the same heart emoji.

Both stars had been sharing lovey-dovey pics from their vacay, including a shot of J.Lo looking stunning in a green bikini taken selfie-style by A-Rod.

This will be the fourth wedding for Lopez, who divorced singer Marc Anthony in 2014, and the second for Rodriguez, who was previously married to Cynthia Scurtis.

Lopez has 11-year-old twins Maximilian David and Emme Maribel with ex-husband Anthony. Rodriguez has two daughters, Ella Alexander, 10, and Natasha Alexander, 14, with ex-wife Scurtis.

The now-engaged duo celebrated their two-year dating anniversary in February, with Lopez marking the occasion with a sweet note: "Two years of laughter, two years of fun ... two years of growing and learning, of true friendship and so much love!!"

He's brought something to my life that I've never had before.

The pair first stepped out together at the Met Gala in May of 2017. In December of last year Lopez sat down with TODAY's Willie Geist to discuss her relationship with Rodriguez, among other topics.

"He's brought something to my life that I've never had before, which is kind of an unconditional support and love kind of a matching of like, twin souls," she said. "That's a different thing for me, now I know what it's like to be with me. He works as much as I do, he's kind of as driven as I am."

Lopez also told Geist that "it was about me fixing me to make a relationship work," and how this led her to her romance with A-Rod. "When you get right, you find righter people for yourself."

Congrats to the happy couple!