I just ordered my mom this stainless steel cuff bracelet with a sweet hidden message that reads: "Mothers and daughters never truly part, maybe in distance, but never in heart."

This caught my attention because growing up I was always very close to my mom. She's loving, supportive and completely selfless. Now, I only get to see her a few times a year because she lives back in my home state of Michigan and I'm living and working in New York.

Although this gift is inexpensive, I know my mom is going to LOVE it. Not only is it simple enough to wear daily, but I know that she'll really appreciate the sweet little reminder of how much I love her.

And as long as you order it by the end of the day and use Amazon Prime, it should arrive to its destination by Saturday. I shipped it straight to her house and it even comes in a small gift box.

As I was looking through the reviews, many people seemed to be pretty impressed with the quality of the bracelet. "Love it! I got my daughter and myself one. Never has rusted or turned green," one reviewer shared.

Personally, I'm so excited for my mom to get it in the mail this weekend. And if you won't get to spend Mother's Day with your mom either, I think this is a really great way to send her some love.

For more last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas, check out:

To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!