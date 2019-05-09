At TODAY we take care to recommend items we hope you’ll enjoy! Just so you know, TODAY may get a small share of the revenue.
Using interviews with specialists, online reviews and personal experience, TODAY editors, writers and experts take care to recommend items we really like and hope you’ll enjoy! TODAY does have affiliate relationships with various online retailers. So, while every product is independently selected, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the revenue.
Holidays have a way of sneaking up on us, and Mother's Day is no exception. The big day's only three days away, so we're definitely down to the wire when it comes to ordering a last minute gift.
That's why I was excited to find a gift that's thoughtful, affordable and will arrive in time for Mother's Day.
LParkin Mother-Daughter Bracelet, $14, Amazon
I just ordered my mom this stainless steel cuff bracelet with a sweet hidden message that reads: "Mothers and daughters never truly part, maybe in distance, but never in heart."
This caught my attention because growing up I was always very close to my mom. She's loving, supportive and completely selfless. Now, I only get to see her a few times a year because she lives back in my home state of Michigan and I'm living and working in New York.
Although this gift is inexpensive, I know my mom is going to LOVE it. Not only is it simple enough to wear daily, but I know that she'll really appreciate the sweet little reminder of how much I love her.
And as long as you order it by the end of the day and use Amazon Prime, it should arrive to its destination by Saturday. I shipped it straight to her house and it even comes in a small gift box.
As I was looking through the reviews, many people seemed to be pretty impressed with the quality of the bracelet. "Love it! I got my daughter and myself one. Never has rusted or turned green," one reviewer shared.
Personally, I'm so excited for my mom to get it in the mail this weekend. And if you won't get to spend Mother's Day with your mom either, I think this is a really great way to send her some love.
For more last-minute Mother's Day gift ideas, check out:
- 45 last minute Mother's Day gifts for Mom 2019
- Cat and Nat's Mother's Day wish list includes 'airbrush leggings' and bed sheets
- 8 best Mother's Day gifts 2019
To discover more deals, shopping tips and budget-friendly product recommendations, download the new TODAY app and subscribe to our Stuff We Love newsletter!