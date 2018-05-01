42 last-minute Mother's Day gifts that she'll actually love

share tweet pin email

It's May.

Mother's Day is almost here, but there's no need to panic ... yet. If you still haven't found the perfect gift, you have just enough time to order something personal from the comfort of your couch with standard shipping. It can take up to two weeks.

So, lifestyle expert Chassie Post shares some fabulous ideas fit for any budget, style, taste ... or mom!

If you're tired of getting your mother the sameboring gift every year, these picks will help shake things up! From matching mommy-and-me aprons to DIY photo bookmarks and custom ice cream, these unusual and inventive products are sure to brighten up any mom's special day.

Related: 27 of the most unique gift ideas for the best grandmas

With Amazon Prime, you'll be able to order some of these gifts just two days before Mother's Day ... but we really don't recommend it!

Classic Gifts With A Twist

This year, we found some new takes on some of our favorite go-to gifts. From next-level soaps to out-of-the-box flowers, wow mom with a classic gift with a twist.

Mariel Nader's Birthstone Mineral Soaps, $20, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

These stunning, hand-cut birthstone mineral soaps look like they were mined from the earth. Who wouldn't love to bathe with rubies, emeralds and amethysts?

Lula's Garden Succulent Gift Box, $45, Amazon

Amazon

Instead of a typical bouquet, why not send Mom a chic box of succulents? They require practically no maintenance, so even a brown-thumbed mom can keep these plants looking healthy and happy.

Coral Poppy Paper Flowers, $3 per stem, Paper Source

Paper Source

How clever are these paper flowers? A pretty bunch of blooms that live forever makes a fabulous gift for Mom.

Bedside Smartphone Vase, $32, Uncommon Goods

Uncommon Goods

This vase offers Mom the opportunity to mix a little nature with her technology. She can now charge her device while enjoying some cheerful floral decor.

Personalized and Custom Mother's Day Gifts

Think it's too late to get a personalized present? Think again! From customized baking dishes to necklaces engraved in handwriting, there are plenty of options to choose from.

Ziggy Round Pendant, $85, Monica Vinader

Monica Vinader

A new take on the monogram necklace, you can actually personalize these pretty pendants with handwritten messages, names or initials.

RELATED: 18 special Mother's Day gifts for the 'cool moms' in your life

Personalized Family Tree, $23, Amazon

Amazon

This custom family tree print is a gift the whole family will enjoy. Plus, it'll look great as a piece of wall art!

Customized Pie Baking Dish, $35, Personal Creations

Personalized Creations

Make sure that Mom's (or Grandma's!) pies get the credit they deserve. These customized pie baking dishes proudly display the name of your favorite baker.

Golden Mom Custom Photo Art, $24 and up, Minted

Minted

Mom will go bananas for this cool, sentimental print. Pick your favorite photos and personalize it with a sweet message.

Custom Photo Leggings, $60, Zazzle

Zazzle

Now, this is a truly unique pair of leggings! With pictures of her favorite pooch or her favorite children, these are guaranteed to make her smile.

Monogrammed Linen Cocktail Napkins, $ 64, Amazon

Amazon

Everyone can use a perfect set of monogrammed linen cocktail napkins. The stylish accoutrements make any drink feel festive.

Nadiri Initial Pendant Necklace, $45, Nordstrom

Charlie Schuck / Nordstrom

What Mom doesn't need a little more sparkle in her life? These initial pendant necklaces come in gold, rose gold and silver.

Family Tree, $20 and up, Ancestry

Ancestry

Give Mom the gift of discovering more about her (and your) heritage with a membership to Ancestry.com. She can explore the roots of her family tree and research fun facts about her genealogy.

DIY Mother's Day Gifts

Running low on money to spend on a Mother's Day gift this year? These DIY ideas are unique, creative, personal and offer the perfect solution if you're strapped for cash.

DIY Photo Book Mark, free, Style Me Pretty Living

Style Me Pretty

These little DIY photo bookmarks are precious and practically free! Mom will smile every time she marks her page.

DIY Blooming Monogram, free, Lulus

Lulu's

Another clever alternative to a bouquet of flowers is a blooming monogram! This is an easy craft that can grace Mom's bookshelf or mantel all year long.

DIY Tile Photo Coasters, free, Popsugar

Popsugar

These DIY photo coasters remind Mom how much you love her every time she sets down her glass.

Fashionable Mother's Day Gifts

Know a stylish mom? Then spoil her with festive earrings, embellished slides or a straw tote complete with trendy pompoms.

Navy & Yellow Tassel Statement earrings, $15 (usually $19), Asos

Asos

Did someone say statement accessory? Jazz up Mom's earring game this spring.

Embellished Slides, $18 (usually $35), H&M

H&M

This season is all about the embellished slide, so make sure that Mom gets in on the style with these comfortable, bedazzled takes on the classic.

Mar Y Sol Mia Mini Clutch, $35, Amazon

Amazon

Straw bags are one of the biggest trends of the season, and this little colorful clutch is ready for any Mother's Day bash.

Bee Essentials Take Me Home Striped Basket, $60, Burt’s Bees Baby

Burt's Bees Baby

Perfect for a new Mom, this precious basket is filled with essentials to ensure that baby's homecoming is as happy and comfy as can be. From the most adorable kimono top and pant set to a hat, bib, burp cloth, blanket and more — these 100 percent organic cotton pieces make a most thoughtful gift.

Soeur Du Maroc Women's Medium Marrakech Pom Pom Tote, $62, Amazon

Amazon

Yep, we are pom-pom obsessed. And, when you give her this pom-pom market tote, Mom will be too.

Wool Lounger, $95, Allbirds

These wool slip-ons look effortlessly chic. Plus, wool is cool in the summer and warm in the winter, making it a fabulous year-round shoe.

"I'm a Cool Mom" T-shirt, $20, Amazon

Amazon

Do you have a cool Mom? Or a Mom who thinks she's a cool Mom? Either way, this tee shirt featuring our favorite "Mean Girls" quote has you covered.

Wonder Woman Cuff, $48, Alex and Ani

Alex and Ani

Make sure your Mom knows that you think she is your very own superhero with this Wonder Woman cuff from Alex and Ani.

Gifts for Food Lovers

Treat food-loving moms to delicious goodies like white truffle popcorn, her own ice cream flavor or even a selection of organic tea. Bon appétit!

Surblue 100 Percent Organic Cotton Mommy-and-Me Aprons, $22, Amazon

Amazon

Mom will love twinning with her favorite little chef. Just think about how cute the mommy/daughter Instagram photo will be!

Elephant Cheese Board, $68, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

This elephant-shaped piece is made of acacia wood, brass and marble. If Mom is both a food and animal lover, this cheese board is a winner.

The Hampton Popcorn Co. White Truffle Parmesan Popcorn Tin, $23, Sur la Table

Sur la Table

Warning: this gallon tub of white truffle Parmesan popcorn is dangerously delicious. Mom may find it difficult to keep her hand out this of the festively striped tin. But, if you play your cards right, she might even share!

Mother Nature Gift Box, $92, Mouth

Mouth

Mouth is our go-to indie food purveyor and we can't get enough of their tasty curated gift boxes. This yummy mix includes bites ranging from sun-dried cherries to herbal tea.

Rifle Paper Co. Citrus Floral Recipe Tin, $34, Amazon

Nordstrom

Help Mom keep track of her favorite recipes with this attractive tin. You can even add a few of your favorites (so she can cook them) to get her started.

Lov Organic Tea, $20, Anthropologie

Anthropologie

Beautiful organic teas by Lov come in simple, stylish tins and make a perfect gift for the tea lover. Choose from six unique, aromatic flavors.

Chocolate-Dipped Mini Donuts, $50, Harry & David

Harry & David

Find us a mom who wouldn't love chocolate-dipped mini donuts delivered straight to her door. We'll wait.

Two Piece Marble Rolling Pin, $22 (usually $31), Joss & Main

Joss & Main

Help Mom take her baking to the next level with this fabulous marble rolling pin! The fancy tool is so good-looking she will want to proudly display it on her counter.

Mother's Day Premium Collection, $70, eCreamery

eCreamery

Create a custom ice cream flavor inspired by Mom or Grandma! With eCreamery, your imagination is the limit. You can even customize the carton.

Tech-friendly

Whether you're shopping for a tech-savvy baby boomer or a mom who maybe needs a bit more technology in her life, these gifts will prove useful long past Mother's Day brunch.

Ecovacs Deebot Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, $225, Amazon

Amazon

Mom will sing your praises each time she puts her feet up and lets the Ecovacs Deebot vacuum her floor. She can control it from her smartphone!

Stripe Slim Battery Bank, $60, Kate Spade

Kate Spade

This gift offers a stylish solution for moms who never pick up the phone because their "battery was dead."

Inscape Meditation App, $13, iTunes

Inscape

Give Mom the gift of well-being with a meditation app. It makes meditation easy for people who have been too intimidated to try it in the past.

Orbit Selfie Button and Key Finder, $30, Amazon

Shopbop

This trusty gadget ensures that Mom never misplaces her keys again! The smart device also offers a selfie button. Yes, some mom take selfies, too!

Beauty Gifts for Mom

Almost all moms can appreciate a little pampering. With gifts like the most luxurious deep moisture masks to the perfect sleek hair tool, these give Mom a reason to find a little personal time.

Supergoop! Invincible Setting Powder SPF 45, $30, Sephora

Sephora

These days, sunscreen can be sophisticated. This lightweight, translucent powder offers 100 percent UV protection with a flawless finish. She can use it prior to applying her makeup or as an easy SPF application throughout the day.

Clark's Botanicals Calming Deep Moisture Mask with Jasmine and Algae Extract, $72, Amazon

Amazon

This is luxury. Treat Mom to a rejuvenating moisture mask infused with jasmine, Japanese green tea and algae extract.

InStyler Glossie Ceramic Styling Brush, $59, Amazon

Amazon

Help Mom tame her mane with this multitasking brush. It straightens her locks in an instant and the intuitive brush-shaped design makes it easy to use.

Starry Eyed Travel Pillow, $40, Free People

Make sure Mom is traveling in not only comfort but style! This little satin travel pillow makes sure that she feels like a star.

Very Unique Mother's Day Gifts

When in doubt, bring the fun out with a seriously wacky gift Mom has probably never even thought about.

Tzumi Rock Solo Bluetooth Karaoke Microphone, $25, Amazon

Amazon

We all know that moms rock. This personal karaoke microphone will help Mom prove it. It connects to a phone via bluetooth and the battery can last for more than four hours. That's a lot of karaoke!

Celebration Sparklers, $24, Free People

Free People

Celebrate Mom spectacularly with these festive sparklers shaped like stars. Stick them in a stack of pancakes for a breakfast in bed she will never forget.

Mom Rules Garland, $5 (usually $10), Paper Source

Paper Source

Stating the obvious has never been so easy or adorable. Moms rule!

For TODAY's complete Mother's Day Guide, click here!

RELATED: