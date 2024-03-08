23 stepmom quotes to celebrate the special bond

Becoming a stepmother is undoubtedly a unique challenge and journey. But the bonds formed between stepmoms and their stepchildren can be uniquely powerful. Whether it's Mother's Day, her birthday or simply a day that ends in "y," you can honor her with these sweet and thoughtful stepmom quotes.

Dakota Johnson opened up about being a stepmom to Coldplay frontman Chris Martin's kids — Moses, 17, and Apple, 19, whom he shares with Gwyneth Paltrow. While the couple isn't married, she considers herself a stepmom and adores the kids.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Johnson told Bustle in an interview.

When it comes to family, Johnson said she believes that “blood is thicker than water.”

“The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to,” she explained.

If you’re looking for stepmom quotes to include in a card, write in a caption or simply to show your stepmom how much she is loved, you can’t go wrong with this collection of lovely stepmom quotes.

“I never had that wicked stepmother or evil stepfather thing at all. I’m very close to both stepparents and I consider them to be my parents too.” — Mark Ronson

“Family isn’t something that’s supposed to be static, or set. People marry in, divorce out. They’re born, they die. It’s always evolving, turning into something else.” — Sarah Dessen, "Lock and Key"

"Home isn’t where you’re from, it’s where you find light when all grows dark." — Pierce Brown, "Golden Son"

"'Family' isn’t defined only by last names or by blood; it’s defined by commitment and by love. It means showing up when they need it most. It means having each other’s backs. It means choosing to love each other even on those days when you struggle to like each other." — Dave Willis

“Anyone who ever wondered how much they could love a child who did not spring from their own loins, know this: It is the same. The feeling of love is so profound, it’s incredible and surprising.” — Nia Vardalos, "Instant Mom"

"Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother." — Oprah Winfrey

“That’s one of the things [Joe Biden and I] have in common. My children don’t call me stepmom, they call me Momala. We’re a very modern family. Their mom is a close friend of mine. Joe and I have a similar feeling that really is how we approach leadership: family in every version that it comes.” — Kamala Harris

“I use the word bonus mom because I feel like it’s a blessing in my life. I feel so lucky that I got to have an extra, wonderful little angel in my life.” — Gisele Bündchen

“Family is family, and is not determined by marriage certificates, divorce papers, and adoption documents. Families are made in the heart.” — C. JoyBell C.

“If you’re about to become a stepmother or are currently filling that role, you are gambling that the love you’ve found and the strength and wisdom that you’ve acquired will see you through.” — Sue Patton Thoele, "The Courage to Be a Stepmom: Finding Your Place Without Losing Yourself"

“Good stepparents do much of the parenting that birth parents do but without much credit. They comfort, advise, teach, support, encourage, and love their stepchildren. They make a valuable contribution in their lives.” — Kelly Eden

"A home isn’t always the house we live in. It’s also the people we choose to surround ourselves with." — T.J. Klune, "The House in the Cerulean Sea"

“You must remember, family is often born of blood, but it doesn’t depend on blood. Nor is it exclusive of friendship. Family members can be your best friends, you know. And best friends, whether or not they are related to you, can be your family.” — Trenton Lee Stewart, "The Mysterious Benedict Society"

“Blended families are never easy … but we choose them. When I married Will, I knew Trey was part of the package. Period! If I didn’t want that, I needed to marry someone else.” — Jada Pinkett Smith

"As the kids got older, and we all grew closer, I learned that the best gift for any blended family is time. It takes a while to discover new traditions and for new traditions to find you." — Candice King

“Family isn’t blood. It’s the people who love you. The people who have your back.” — Cassandra Clare, “City of Heavenly Fire”

“Step-parenting is working at a late-night convenience store … all the responsibility and none of the authority.” — Valerie J. Lewis Coleman

"I certainly think Halle Berry’s a wonderful role model. She’s a terrific stepmother and has shown that in so many beautiful ways and has made such enormous strides for women culturally and such great successes as an actress and philanthropist. I think she is an amazing role model." — Sharon Stone

“The bond that links your true family is not one of blood, but of respect and joy in each other’s life. Rarely do members of one family grow up under the same roof.” — Richard Bach, “Illusions: The Adventures of a Reluctant Messiah”