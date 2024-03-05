Dakota Johnson opens up about being a stepmom to Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow’s kids

Create your free profile or log in to save this article

Dakota Johnson is offering a rare glimpse into her life with Coldplay frontman Chris Martin.

“I love me a musician,” Johnson, 34, shared in a new interview with Bustle, noting that she will never tire of listening to the British singer perform live.

“I feel like, I don’t know… I’m watching my favorite being do his most favorite thing,” the “Madam Web” actor said.

Johnson also adores Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, the two children Martin shares with his ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow. Apple and Moses were 13 and 11, when Johnson and Martin began dating in 2017. Though the couple isn't married, Johnson revealed in the interview that she considers herself a stepmom.

“I love those kids like my life depends on it. With all my heart,” Johnson told Bustle, when asked if she likes being a stepmom.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson posed for a photo together in 2021. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Johnson, whose parents are Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, comes from a large, blended family herself. Griffith and Don Johnson married and divorced each other twice. Through her parents’ other relationships, Johnson has six siblings.

“I think because I grew up in it, it’s come more naturally, but I wouldn’t have it any other way really. I really wouldn’t. I love it,” she said.

When it comes to family, Johnson said she believes that “blood is thicker than water.”

“The actual saying is ‘The blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb,’ which means that the connections with people you choose are more solid than the connections to the people you’re actually born to,” she explained.

Martin and Paltrow were married for more than 10 years before famously announcing in 2014 that they were “consciously uncoupling.” Paltrow went on to tie the knot with TV writer-producer Brad Falchuk in 2018.

Paltrow opened up about her relationship with Johnson during an interview with Harper's Bazaar in 2020.

“I love her,” Paltrow, 51, revealed, at the time. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

She said she welcomed Johnson into their family with open arms.

“I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by?" Paltrow said. "There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that."