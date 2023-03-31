One of actor Gwyneth Paltrow's favorite roles is that of mom to her two children, Apple and Moses Martin. She's also a stepmother to her second husband's two children, Isabella and Brody Falchuk.

Paltrow gave birth to Apple in 2004 and Moses in 2006 with her then-husband, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, and she cherishes every moment that she gets to spend with her two children.

“It’s funny, I always thought, when they were born I was like, ‘It’s never going to be better than this,'" Paltrow told People in October. "But then they were 2, and then 5, and every stage I’ve been like, ‘This is better than the last.’ And I feel that way now."

After 13 years of marriage, Paltrow and Martin announced in 2014 that they decided to “consciously uncouple" and get a divorce.

The actor later found love again with producer Brad Falchuk, known for his collaborations with Ryan Murphy, like "American Horror Story" and "Pose."

Before the two wed, Apple and Martin met Falchuk’s children on the 2016 ski trip at the center of a lawsuit in which the actor was accused of crashing into a man on a slope and causing serious injury.

In 2018, they walked down the aisle, giving Paltrow a new parenting role and creating a blended family.

Read on to learn more about Paltrow’s kids.

Apple Martin

In 2004, Paltrow welcomed her daughter, Apple, with Martin.

In an interview with Oprah Winfrey at the time, Paltrow revealed why she named her daughter Apple.

"When we were first pregnant, her daddy said, ‘If it’s a girl I think her name should be Apple.' It sounded so sweet, and it conjured such a lovely picture for me, you know," Paltrow said. "Apples are so sweet and they’re wholesome, and it’s biblical. And I just thought it sounded so lovely."

Paltrow noted that Martin was "so in love" with Apple after she arrived. They immediately noticed that their daughter was a "very tranquil" and "aware" baby.

"The first morning we woke up together in the hospital bed, and we were facing each other, and I opened my eyes, and she's got these huge blue eyes," Paltrow told Winfrey. "She was just staring at me with this unbelievable intensity. That's kind of what she's like. She's very curious."

Although Apple is known to be her mom's mini-me, the blond also takes after her father.

Martin once invited his daughter on stage with him to sing an acoustic version of Ariana Grande's "Just A Little Bit Of Your Heart," and Apple crushed it. At the end of the song, she was met with a standing ovation and a kiss from her dad.

In May 2022, Paltrow celebrated her daughter's 18th birthday. In June, she shared a sweet selfie from Apple's high school graduation before seeing her mini-me go off to college in the fall.

“It was horrible. It was truly horrifying,” Paltrow told People about her daughter leaving for school. “I was sick to my stomach, bursting into tears.”

“She came home for October break just last weekend, so that was amazing,” she added. “I see her, but not as much as I’d like. I’d like to see her every day, but I’m so happy for her. She’s doing great.”

Moses Martin

In 2006, Paltrow welcomed her son, Moses, with Martin. Like Apple, he also takes after his dad.

When Moses crashed his mom's 2020 interview on "The Tonight Show," he told host Jimmy Fallon that he's "really into music."

"I like to do it a lot,” Moses said. “Right now, I’d say I’m playing guitar the most. It used to be piano for a while, and then I started doing guitar lessons again.”

When Paltrow celebrated her son's 14th birthday on Instagram, she shared a few photos of him over the years. One of the snaps showed Moses jamming out behind the mic as his dad played on the keys.

In April 2022, Paltrow gave her son a sweet birthday shout-out when he turned 16 years old.

"@mosesmartin you are 16 today. I’m not sure how I’m writing that number," she wrote in the caption. "Since you came into the world on that perfectly New York spring morning, you have made the world a better place. With every thought, action and intuition you have, you make people feel seen, heard and valued."

"You are deeply special to all who know you," Paltrow continued. "I am so lucky to be your mama. I’m savoring every minute as you grow and change into this amazing man. What a true blessing to have you, your wisdom, your kindness, and your beautiful singing voice ringing through our halls. You mean the world to me, my boy. Happy birthday."Isabella Falchuk

In 2016, Paltrow became a stepmother to Falchuk’s two children he shares with his ex-wife Suzanne Bukinik.

In October 2020, Falchuk shared a photo of him going to vote and the same polling location his daughter was volunteering at. The “Pose” creator said it was “pretty cool” to see his little girl there.

Over the years, Paltrow and Isabella have grown close. In September 2022, the "Iron Man" star celebrated her stepdaughter's 18th birthday.

According to People, Paltrow shared a photo of her and Isabella together on on her Instagram story for her stepdaughter's birthday. Over the snap, she wrote, "Happy birthday @izzyfalchuk. We miss you today and love you.”

Brody Falchuk

Falchuk shares Isabella and Brody with his ex-wife, Suzanne Bukinik. Paltrow has said that both of her children are similar in age to her stepchildren.

In March 2018, Falchuk shared a sweet snap with his son as they climbed a tree together.

"More people have been on the summit of Mt. Everest than have climbed to the top of a giant redwood. This is us about a third of the way up “Grandfather”. Brody was the youngest to ever do it," the proud dad captioned the post, adding the hashtag, #fathersandsons.

After Falchuk and Paltrow got married in 2018, Paltrow said she was concerned at first about how she was going to be a stepmom.

"It’s funny because when I became a stepmother, when I knew I was going to become a stepmother, I was like, ‘S—, I have no idea how to do this. There’s nothing to read. What do I do? Where do I step in? Where do I not? Like, how do I do this?’" she told Gabrielle Union, who is Zaya Wade's stepmother, on the "Goop" podcast in March 2021, per People.

But Paltrow said that she started to see things differently when she told herself: "F--- it, these are my kids. I’m not going to be scared to discipline them or draw the boundary."

“That’s really what shifted everything," she told Falchuk in a September podcast episode.

Falchuk also recalled a time when Paltrow got a little stern with Brody. He said the "Shallow Hal" star "yelled" at Brody when they were having dinner, leaving the teen "shocked." But Brody soon teen became "relaxed" because he was being treated like “every other kid here," Falchuk said.

“If someone asked me for advice on it, I would just say, ‘From day one, really treat them as your kid,'" Paltrow noted.