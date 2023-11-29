Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson put friendship on display in rare photo

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson’s friendship is still going strong.

The 51-year-old Goop founder shared an update about her friendship with Johnson on her Instagram story Nov. 29.

While Paltrow was answering multiple questions from fans, one asked her to post a photo with the “Fifty Shades of Grey” actor.

The Oscar winner obliged and uploaded a sweet photo of her and Johnson smiling as they held hands in the middle of a road.

Gwyneth Paltrow shared a sweet photo of her holding hands with Dakota Johnson on her Instagram story. @gwynethpaltrow via Instagram

Paltrow has been asked multiple times to share her opinion of Johnson ever since the 34-year-old actor started dating Coldplay frontman Chris Martin, who was married to Paltrow from 2003 to 2016. The former couple share two children: 19-year-old daughter Apple Martin and 17-year-old son Moses Martin.

Johnson and Martin have been in a relationship since 2017. People reported in October of that year that the pair were spotted getting dinner together.

The “Shakespeare in Love” star opened up about her special friendship with Johnson during an interview with Harper’s Bazaar in January 2020.

“I love her,” Paltrow gushed at the time. “I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her.”

She said she welcomed Johnson into their family with open arms.

“I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that,” Paltrow explained.

She also wished Johnson a happy birthday on Instagram in October 2019 when the actor turned 30. Paltrow called her an “absolute gem” in the tribute.

In November 2021, the two actors publicly interacted when they bumped into each other at a Gucci fashion show in California.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson at the Gucci Love Parade on Hollywood Blvd. in Los Angeles in 2021. Michael Buckner / Getty Images

Variety uploaded a video to X, then known as Twitter, of Paltrow and Johnson briefly chatting before embracing and posing for pictures together.

Paltrow has also maintained a close friendship with Martin. In March, she shared a photo of them in honor of his birthday.

“Happy birthday to the sweetest father and friend. we love you, cajm,” she wrote in the caption. “Cajm” are the initials for her ex’s full name: Christopher Anthony John Martin.