Running into an ex's new flame can be awkward, but not for Gwyneth Paltrow and Dakota Johnson.

Johnson, 32, is dating Coldplay singer Chris Martin, who Paltrow, 49, was married to from 2003 to 2016.

When the actors crossed paths at a Gucci fashion show in California this week, they embraced the moment and posed together for the photographers.

Variety posted a clip of the sweet moment on Twitter and in the video, the two ladies chat animatedly and then step closer together for a photo.

Both actors looked stunning at the event. Paltrow opted for a vibrant velvet red suit and a crisp button down blouse.

Ravishing lady in red. Jordan Strauss / AP

Johnson, on the other hand, rocked an edgy black feathered jacket and matching skirt with a revealing bejeweled top.

Johnson went for an edgy ensemble for the event. Jordan Strauss / AP

Martin and Paltrow made the decision to "consciously uncouple" in 2014 after more than a decade of marriage. The couple share two children. Johnson and Martin were first linked in 2017 and Paltrow has been a huge supporter of the couple over the past few years.

In January 2020, Paltrow gushed about her friendship with the "Fifty Shades of Grey" star during an interview with Harper's Bazaar, saying "I love her."

"I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," Paltrow told the magazine.

The Goop founder, who married producer Brad Falchuk in 2018, explained that she wanted to be a champion for her ex and his new relationship.

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that," Paltrow said.

Martin and Falchuk are also friendly: The Coldplay singer even joined the new couple for a family honeymoon in 2018. Paltrow celebrated both men in a sweet Father's Day tribute last year.

In 2019, Paltrow called Johnson a "fantastic woman" during an interview with The Sunday Times. The same year, she also posted a sweet birthday tribute to Johnson, writing "Happy 30th birthday to this absolute gem 💙."

