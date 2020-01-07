Gwyneth Paltrow on ex Chris Martin's girlfriend, Dakota Johnson: 'I love her'

Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin are living proof that couples can stay friendly after a painful split.

Now, Paltrow's getting candid about the special friendship she shares with the Coldplay singer's current girlfriend, Dakota Johnson.

Gwyneth Paltrow gets candid about her personal life in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar, on newsstands Jan. 21. Zoey Grossman

"I love her," the Oscar winner and Goop founder revealed in the February issue of Harper's Bazaar.

"I can see how it would seem weird because it’s sort of unconventional. But I think, in this case, just having passed through it iteratively, I just adore her," she added.

Trending stories,celebrity news and all the best of TODAY. This site is protected by recaptcha Privacy Policy | Terms of Service

Welcoming Johnson into the family just felt right, said the "Politician" star.

Paltrow and Martin share two children, Apple, 15, and Moses, 13. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

"I always start to think of the ampersand sign — what else can you bring in, instead of being resistant to or being made insecure by? There’s so much juice in leaning in to something like that," she said.

Johnson, 30, and Martin, 42, were first linked in October 2017, more than three years after Martin split with Paltrow, 47, in a process they described as "conscious uncoupling."

From the start, Paltrow, who shares two children with the musician, has gone out of her way to make his new love feel respected and included, even gushing about her to the press and sharing a sweet birthday tribute to her in October.

As for her own love life, Paltrow revealed in August that she and new husband Brad Falchuk had finally gotten around to moving in together after nearly a year of marriage.

“So our sex life is over,” she joked in the Harper's Bazaar interview.

Previously, Falchuk was spending four nights a week at her home and three nights at his own residence with his children from a previous marriage — an arrangement many of her friends found appealing.

"I thought it was really interesting how resonant that was for people. One of my best friends was like, 'That is my dream. Don’t ever move in,'" she shared.

Living apart had its benefits, said the star.

"I think it certainly helps with preserving mystery and also preserving the idea that this person has their own life," she said. "So this is something I’m trying to remain aware of now as we merge together."