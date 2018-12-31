Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

A new year is just hours away, but TODAY's Dylan Dreyer is still making the most of 2018 — and she has the pictures to prove it.

On Monday morning, she shared a series of photos from her family's year-end vacation that shows big smiles, good company and a great way to wrap up one year and welcome another. (Be sure to click or swipe through to see all the shots.)

After Christmas, Dylan, along with husband Brian Fichera and their 2-year-old son, Calvin, packed up and headed out to the picturesque Catskills town of Woodstock, New York, and that's where their year-end fun is underway.

The photos reveal the family taking in the winter wonderland — complete with freshly fallen snow, a rushing waterfall, woodland scenes and a cozy cabin — and one shot even shows the lumberjack-sized appetite little Calvin has while on vacation.

"Cheers to 2018...finishing off the year right with family and new friends!" Dylan wrote in the post. "What a perfect and much needed getaway!!"

And she wasn't the only one offering up a glimpse of the good times.

Brian posted a few pics of his own, including a sweet black-and-white of him holding their toddler — aka "Bud!!!!!!!!" — in his arms, and another of Mom sitting down for game night.

But it's a short video that he put up that might just do the best job of summing up their getaway — from the good tunes to the good times.

Happy New Year!