'All my joy': Dylan Dreyer marks 6th wedding anniversary with sweet photo

The forecast is looking sunny with a chance of gifts for Dylan Dreyer and hubby Brian Fichera!

On Saturday, TODAY's meteorologist took to Instagram to share a sweet tribute to her husband on the couple's sixth wedding anniversary.

"All my joy, my laughter, my smiles...my whole world is because of you and the life you’ve given me," Dylan wrote. "You and Calvin own my heart. Happy 6th Anniversary! #blessed."

She also shared five slideshow photos featuring Brian, including a sweet pic of the two grinning big in formal wear, and a selfie with son Calvin, who will be turning 2 in December. In the first featured photo, the couple slow dances on their wedding day, positively beaming at one another.

As for Brian, an NBC Nightly News cameraman, he didn't miss an opportunity to let his followers know exactly how much he loves his wife.

"The first day I met you, you had already given me a lifetime of happiness," he wrote on Instagram. "You are all of it. #happyanniversary #6years #nowords." He made a collage of sweet photos with his family doing everything from hammocking to teaching Calvin about football.

Dylan and Brian became parents in late 2016, welcoming Calvin into the world just in time for the holidays.

“I pushed for about 3 hours, and he was a big guy and he didn’t quite fit, so he got stuck,” Dreyer recalled of the delivery. “We ended up doing a c-section anyway.”

Still, the hard work was more than worth it: “He is just so precious and is so wonderful."

Happy anniversary, Dylan and Brian! Little Calvin sure is lucky to have such loving parents.