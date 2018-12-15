Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Molly Thomson

Santa Claus is coming to town — and Dylan Dreyer's son, Calvin, isn't too happy about it.

On Thursday, the TODAY meteorologist took to Instagram to share a series of cute photos of her soon-to-be 2-year-old posing with jolly St. Nick. The only problem? Little Calvin subsided into tears at the sight of him, and the encounter turned into an adorably disastrous photo op.

"'Santa scary' -Calvin," Dylan quipped in the caption, quoting her son. She also added the hashtags #herecomessantaclaus, #merrychristmas and #gocalgo.

The three slideshow photos shared by Dylan show how Calvin's full interaction with Santa unfolded. In the first, Santa is waving, and Dylan is grinning big with Calvin propped on her lap. In the next pic, the little guy is curling into his mama's arms in terror. And in the final shot, Dylan is giggling as she tends to her son.

Calvin is far from the first kid to shy away from Santa around the holidays. Fellow parents flooded Dylan's comment section with anecdotes of their own children who have also gotten spooked.

Of course, we know Calvin has an adventurous little spirit. After all, he has already helped deliver a forecast and given a hand with his parents' home renovations — and this little guy is just 2! So hey, maybe Calvin will come around to ol' Kris Kringle next year, Dylan!