Andy Cohen is every parent traveling in video with upset kids: ‘Summer should be fun’

Much like many Americans this holiday weekend, Andy Cohen faced a bit of travel trouble during a road trip with his kids.

On Friday, July 1, Cohen shared a short clip on Instagram that captured the chaos of traveling with young children. In the 22-second video, Cohen appeared as agitated as his two children, three-year-old Ben and newborn Lucy, screamed and cried in the car's backseat.

In the background, you could hear a woman’s voice trying to console the children, but it didn’t reduce the capochany of crying. At the end of the video, the beloved Bravo host took a deep breath and clenched his teeth, all without taking his eyes from the road.

“Summer should be fun,” he joked in the caption.

Fellow parents sympathized with Cohen in the comments, including celebrity chef Padma Lakshmi, who wrote, “I’m sorry it’s all worth it!!”

Television personality Brad Goreski teased that the noise sounded more like a clip from a Bravo series.

"Which housewives are in the back seat?" he asked.

One fan hilariously wrote, “'Have kids they said….it’ll be an amazing experience they said.’”

Another commenter painted a picture of what happens after the dramatic car ride with the kids, writing, “Then you finally get to the beach and they are trying to eat the sand and crying when you won’t let them drown themselves enjoy every second it really is the best.”

Cohen likely wasn't the only person with a stressful travel day, either.

This Fourth of July weekend is likely to be particularly hectic for the 48 million individuals expected to travel with severe weather on the East Coast, delays and cancellations at airports nationwide, while rising gas prices send the price of road trips skyrocketing.

While Cohen showed that traveling with young children can have its challenges, he’s also never shy to share the sweet moments on social media, either. Since welcoming his daughter via surrogate at the end of April, the “Watch What Happens Live” host has documented some sweet moments between his two children, including an adorable video introducing his son to his new sister for the first time.

He's also posted his fair share of new photos of Lucy to share with fans, including one snap of the newborn showing off her luscious locks and another of Lucy looking picnic ready as she lounged on a red and white checkered blanket.

