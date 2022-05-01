Andy Cohen introduces newborn daughter Lucy to son Ben: 'I love her'

Andy Cohen’s son Ben is thrilled to be a big brother!

On Sunday, May 1, the beloved Bravo TV host shared a series of posts and videos on his Instagram showcasing the budding bond between his 3-year-old son and his newborn daughter, Lucy, who was born via surrogate on Friday, April 29.

In a video posted on Instagram stories early Sunday morning, Cohen captured a touching moment between his children. In the clip, Cohen cradled a swaddled Lucy against his chest. At one moment, Ben appears to peak his head into frame to give his little sister a kiss on the cheek.

“Are you happy to see your little sister?” Cohen asked his son, to which the toddler replied, “Yeah. She’s sleeping. She’s making little noises.”

Andy Cohen / Instagram

When Cohen asked Ben if it was fun to have Lucy home, he replied, “Yeah, I love her.”

“She loves you,” Cohen said before Ben chimed in, “But she wants to say ‘Hi’ to me.”

Before the sweet moment between brother and sister, Cohen kicked off the morning with a sweet selfie with baby Lucy. In the photo, his daughter appeared to be resting on his chest while he smiled at the camera.

The “Watch What Happens Live” host set the story to a fitting song, adding “Good Morning” by Gene Kelly, Debbie Reynolds, and Donald O’Connor for good measure.

Andy Cohen / Instagram

That same morning, Cohen shared an adorable snap of his two children together on his feed. In the photo on Instagram, Ben gave Lucy a gentle kiss on the cheek as they sat next to each other on the couch.

“When Ben met Lucy,” Cohen captioned to post, adding a red heart emoji.

Cohen revealed on Friday that he welcomed a new child via surrogate in an Instagram post. He shared a photo snapped in the hospital, smiling wide as he posed with Lucy.

“Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!” he wrote in part in the caption. “Thank you to my rock star surrogate (ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way) and everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy.”

On Saturday, April 30, Cohen shared another photo with his newborn daughter from the hospital. In the snap, Lucy was laying down in the hospital bassinet while Cohen leaned over the side to smile at his daughter.

“Greetings from Cloud 9,” he wrote in the caption, adding the hashtag, “#ILoveLucy.”

On his Instagram Stories on Saturday, Cohen also shared a message to thank those who have sent congratulatory messages to the father of two for his new bundle of joy.

“Guys, I just want to thank you all for your incredible outpouring of love for little Lucy," he said in an Instagram story. "I’m waiting for her final little exam and then I’m going to take her home to meet Ben. I’m in such a love bubble to quote you know who. I’ve got Ben’s hat that he wore home from the hospital for Lucy."

Andy Cohen / Instagram

Cohen continued, adding, "I’m just full of emotion. She’s so sweet. And I feel really, really lucky. So thank you for all the love and more to come.”