Andy Cohen welcomes baby daughter via surrogate, reveals her name

Andy Cohen is a dad of two!

On Friday, the Bravo TV host announced the arrival of his newborn daughter Lucy with a photo of the little girl.

"HERE’S LUCY!!!!! Meet my daughter, Lucy Eve Cohen!" the 53-year-old television personality wrote on Instagram. "She’s 8 pounds 13 oz and was born at 5:13 pm in New York City!!! Her big brother can’t wait to meet her!"

Cohen thanked his "rock star" surrogate adding, "ALL surrogates are rockstars, by the way." He also thanked "everyone who helped make this miracle happen. I’m so happy."

In 2019, the "Watch What Happens Live" host welcomed his first child, a son he named Benjamin, who also was born through surrogacy. "He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen," Cohen wrote on Instagram alongside a black-and-white hospital photo. "I’m in love. And speechless. And eternally grateful to an incredible surrogate. And I’m a dad. Wow."

If history is any indication, Lucy will take over Cohen's social media feed, just like her older brother — the father and son's trips to the beach, the zoo and all their best attempts at "twinning" can be found on Instagram often.

Two weeks after Ben's birth, Cohen opened up to TODAY anchors Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb about fatherhood.

"There is a comfort in knowing that he’s there waiting for me," he said of Ben. “I went out for my first night away from him, just for dinner with friends the other night, and I was sitting there and I realized, ‘Wow! I love it that he’s there at home for me.’ It’s an anchor. It’s my family. I was like, ‘I love this feeling.’”

Cohen's happiness is captured perfectly in his first photo with Lucy, and delivery details are sure to come. (After Ben was born, Cohen revealed to People that he was "amazed" to witness the birth.)

Welcome to the world, Lucy!

