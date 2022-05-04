Andy Cohen’s latest photo of baby girl shows she looks just like brother Ben

In his latest Instagram post, Andy Cohen is headed out on a picnic, and he's taking all the right elements — including a very special wrap!

"Going on a picnic," he writes in the caption to this picture, posted Wednesday, showing off the biggest treat in the basket: newborn baby Lucy!

In the picture, Lucy (who joined Andy's family in late April, after being born via surrogate) is fast asleep. She’s safely bundled in a blanket patterned in sheep, resting on top of the perfect picnic blanket with her head pillowed by a ... is that a pot holder?

Super cute! But we can't help but notice just how much little Lucy looks like her older brother Benjamin (who also arrived via surrogate, in 2019)! Just take a look at big bro' Ben when he was the happiest wrapped bundle in the house:

And we have to say, though Lucy (like her older brother Benjamin, who arrived in 2019) was welcomed via surrogate, we're seeing a lot of family resemblance!

We're not alone; fan Indupartha wrote in the comments, "Reminds me so much of Ben’s newborn photos. That hair!!😍"

Indeed, the full head of dark hair is both striking and familiar in another way, too...

"Found some old baby pics... turns out my son is my twin. ♥️" Cohen wrote on an Instagram post with a throwback pic of himself as a toddler in 2020:

Cohen, 53, may be a silver-haired fox these days, but clearly we know exactly where the family resemblance comes from!

He's been sharing photos frequently of Lucy, not unlike when Ben first arrived, and we can't wait to see how these two grow up together. So far, all seems well: In an Instagram story posted May 1, Cohen asked Ben, "Are you happy to see your little sister?”

And the little guy replied, "Yeah. She’s sleeping. She’s making little noises.”

Then, when Dad asked if it was fun to have Lucy in the house, Ben replied, "Yeah, I love her."

Can't ask for better than that.