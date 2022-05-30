Andy Cohen shares new pic of daughter Lucy and her hair is adorable

Andy Cohen’s little girl, Lucy, is a sight for sore eyes.

The Bravo star and father shared a sweet photo of his 1-month-old daughter on Instagram on Monday. The snap shows Lucy — and her luscious full head of hair — in a printed pink onesie while she lounges in her comfy dock. The little one looked off into the distance, as her proud dad snapped the pic.

“Good morning from Little Lucy!” Cohen, 53, captioned the photo. The “What Happens Live with Andy Cohen” host is also father to 3-year-old son, Benjamin.

Stars like Jerry O’Connell, Casey Wilson, Debi Mazar and more of Cohen’s famous friends couldn’t help but fawn over Lucy.

Faith Ford wrote, “Oh my goodness,” along with a heart emoji, while Amber Tamblyn added, “This photo is ridiculous! Come on! What a sweetheart. Congratulations Andy.”

A handful of Housewives also commented on the sweet snap, including Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps who wrote, “So beautiful.”

“She’s darling,” added Vicki Gunvalson.

Lucy was born via surrogate on April 29. Cohen shared the announcement on his Instagram, posting photos of himself with his new bundle of joy.

Just a couple days after her birth, the father-of-two shared a heartwarming photo of Benjamin meeting his little sister.

During an episode of his Bravo talk show, Cohen shared the meaning behind Lucy’s name.

“Louis is a big name in my family — two great grandfathers and my dad, all named Louis,” Cohen, who was born in St. Louis, Missouri, explained. “So that’s where I got Lucy. I’ve always loved the name Lucy, by the way.”

His daughter’s middle name, Eve, comes from Cohen’s mother, who is named Evelyn.