Andy Cohen shares the personal meaning behind his daughter Lucy’s name

Andy Cohen expanded his family by welcoming daughter Lucy to the world a week and a half ago.

In his recent posts on social media, it’s clear the proud pop couldn’t be more grateful to have the new arrival in his life.

He's also thankful to have someone else in his life — the woman who gave birth to Lucy.

During Monday night’s episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” Cohen opened up about his appreciation for his surrogate, and he also shared the sweet story behind Lucy's name.

“I didn’t do this on my own,” the 53-year-old explained in his first show back since Lucy’s birth on April 29. “I have to once again thank my incredible surrogate. What a partner and friend she has been to me.”

He added, “I am so grateful for her and grateful that she could deliver and carry Lucy in New York state, where surrogacy is now legal with a law giving surrogates all the rights and protections that they so strongly deserve.”

Cohen also noted that his surrogate attended a taping of “Watch What Happens Live” just two days before giving birth to Lucy, and he briefly thought, "We're going to have a real clubhouse baby, right here.”

Alas Lucy had to wait until Monday's episode to make her TV debut, which she did in her father's arms.

(Check out the Instagram video above to see that sweet moment.)

Just before that on-screen introduction, Cohen explained to his audience how his daughter got her moniker.

“As for her name, Louis is a big name in my family — two great grandfathers and my dad, all named Louis,” said the man who happened to be born in St. Louis, Missouri. “So that’s where I got Lucy. I’ve always loved the name Lucy, by the way.”

Her middle name, Eve, also has family significance: Cohen's mother is named Evelyn.

The family names are a family tradition for Cohen.

When his now 3-year-old son Benjamin joined the family back in 2019, also via surrogate, Cohen explained, "He is named after my grandfather Ben Allen."