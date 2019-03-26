Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 26, 2019, 8:51 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Gina Vivinetto

Christina Anstead is giving fans a pregnancy update.

The "Flip or Flop" star, 35, is expecting a child with new husband Ant Anstead — and to hear her tell it, her first trimester has been rough.

"Now that I can talk about ... The first trimester was brutal!!! Maybe it’s my age (35— considered a geriatric pregnancy ... lol ... or maybe I just forgot how bad it was with Tay and Bray.. but yikes it really blind sided me," she wrote Tuesday next to a photo of herself on Instagram.

The HGTV star shared a list of health issues she struggled with — along with the news that she's doing much better now.

"Nausea, exhaustion, too many food aversions, too many carbs ... anyways I’m officially back to feeling somewhat normal," she wrote.

"Going to try and enjoy the second trimester while it’s here," she added before expressing her gratitude to her 40-year-old hubby.

"Thank you to my amazing husband for being so supportive while his new bride was complaining and a little more cray than usual," she wrote.

"We found out we were expecting after the honeymoon and I’m officially 15 weeks now," she added.

Christina and Ant tied the knot in a surprise wedding at their Newport Beach, California home in December.

The bride and groom said "I do" in front of their children: Christina's kids are Taylor, 8 and Braden, 3, with her ex-husband (and "Flip or Flop" co-star) Tarek El Moussa. Ant's children are Amelie, 15 and Archie, 12, from his marriage to Louise Anstead.

Last week, the couple announced they were expecting their first child together in sweet his-and-hers Instagram posts.

Christina shared a photo of the pair embracing as she held up a sonogram for fans to see.

"@ant_anstead and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" she wrote in the caption. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling."

Meanwhile, Ant, who hosts the British car show "Wheeler Dealers," placed the same sonogram between framed photos of their four kids.

"And then ... there were FIVE!!!" he wrote. "(Well ... four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!"