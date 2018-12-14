Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

The show must go on — that was the sentiment "Flip or Flop" stars and former spouses Christina and Tarek El Moussa shared after deciding to file for divorce in 2017.

And now, as the on-screen duo gets ready for yet another season of their HGTV hit to kick off in the spring, they're opening up about that decision and speaking up about their special partnership as coworkers and co-parents in an interview with TODAY's Natalie Morales.

Christina and Tarek El Moussa remain by each other's side on-screen for their HGTV hit, "Flip or Flop." Gilles Mingasson/HGTV

"It was up and down, up and down," Tarek said of their initial call to keep working together after their nearly nine year marriage was over. "We shot the pilot (for 'Flip or Flop') in summer of '11, series of '12 — so we've been doing this a really long time. It's part of who we are and what we do, and for us to just throw it all away just wasn't worth it."

But there was more to it than that.

"Most importantly, we have two amazing kids together," Christina noted of their 8-year-old daughter, Taylor, and their 3-year-old son, Brayden. "So it's just easier to work together and get along."

Of course, viewers who've tuned into the show since the couple decided to go their separate ways off-screen know that getting along isn't always what happens when the cameras roll.

Since their split, "Flip or Flop" has showcased some memorable moments of friction between the two, and when Natalie pressed about whether there were ever times when they just wanted to kill each other, they couldn't deny it.

"Yeah, of course," Christina laughed, adding, "Maybe today might be one of them."

Tarek took the dark humor a step further, telling Natalie, "The question is, are there days when I don't want to kill her?"

The real answer is more mundane: Sometimes they get along fine, sometimes they don't.

Still, according to Christina, it's easier to work together now than it was before their divorce — a point Tarek initially denied, though a heavy dose of sarcasm and a quick "I know" communicated his agreement.

They've even made it over one of the hardest humps for any couple post-divorce — dating. Christina recently celebrated her one-year anniversary with British TV host and car enthusiast Ant Anstead, and they have Tarek's blessing.

Sort of.

"Yeah, he's great," Tarek said with a noticeable lack of enthusiasm. After giving it a bit more thought, he added a dispassionate, "He seems like a good guy. My kids seem to like him."

But Tarek doesn't expect Christina to approve of any relationship of his for a while — only because she probably won't get the chance.

Despite some dating, he said, "I don't think I'm going to have a relationship for quite some time."

Other than the unique one he shares with his ex-wife, of course.