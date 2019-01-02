Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Chrissy Callahan

Before welcoming the new year, "Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa bid farewell to 2018 in the cutest way possible.

The interior designer and her new hubby, Ant Anstead, reflected on a whirlwind year by cracking open their own time capsule of sorts, a jar filled with Post-It notes recapping their best moments of the year.

The couple started the jar a year ago and placed a note in it each time they shared a pretty big moment together. Looking back on all the wonderful moments of 2018 was undeniably sweet.

"@ant_anstead and I started this jar on 12/31/17 and placed a note in it every time we did something really special. Reading them tonight it truly has been the most unbelievable year!! SO grateful," El Moussa wrote on Instagram.

It was a huge year for the newlyweds, so their jar of memories — or the "pink pot," as they named it — was pretty darn full.

"Just a few items on the list: Our incredible wedding - And our blended family of 4 kids that all love each other so much. Moving into our new home in Newport Beach. Filming #christinaonthecoast Getting picked up for 8th (OMG) season of #fliporflop. Traveling to some incredible places," she wrote.

El Moussa started dating the host of the British car show "Wheeler Dealers" in late 2017 after parting ways with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa. Anstead also took a moment to celebrate their "pink pot" on Instagram.

"2018 you have been one hell of a wild ride! Tonight we open the bubbly and re read while we empty the jar. And I Cannot wait to start re filling it in 2019! Starting with our HoneyMoon! 2019 we are ready for you! Bring it on!" he wrote.

It looks like these newlyweds are pretty eager to start filling up their jar once again. Case in point? An Instagram video where they can be seen scratching off the "8" in "2018" and replacing it with a "9."

We can hardly wait to see what the adorable love birds have in store for the year ahead!