/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Ant Anstead and Christina El Moussa sure know how to keep a secret!

The TV stars married just before Christmas in a wedding that took everyone by surprise, including friends and family. But now, as Anstead tells People magazine, their engagement was also something they kept under wraps.

"We had an engagement, we just didn't tell anyone," the "Wheeler Dealers" star said about the September engagement, which took place near the ocean.

"I did the proposal on Newport Beach on the sand and with some champagne at sunset," he added.

The evening began like their other dates, as they biked along the water, said El Moussa.

"He was like, 'Let's just go for a bike ride,' and we were going to grab dinner. We were watching the sunset, and then all of a sudden he just got on his knee and proposed. So yes, I was surprised," she said.

They decided not to broadcast their new status with the world for privacy reasons.

"It's different for us now," she explained to People. "We didn’t want all the fuss. Just a quiet wedding without all the drama and paparazzi."

Ultimately, just a few family members knew what was coming on December 22, when the pair invited 70 guests to join them to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. Instead of the parade, the guests were greeted with a flower-covered arch in the couple's yard, flanked by rows of chairs.

"Got ya!" Anstead told the crowd after stepping up next to their pastor. The HGTV star walked down the aisle as a string quartet played "Stand By Me."

Then she announced, "Surprise! We're getting married!"

Now that everyone knows everything, the couple is planning to honeymoon in Bora Bora, then get used to life as husband and wife with their combined children — Taylor, 8, and Braden, 3, who El Moussa shares with "Flip or Flop" co-star and ex Tarek El Moussa; plus, Anstead's children from his previous marriage with Louise Anstead: Amelie, 15, and Archie, 12.

The newlyweds are so excited for their next chapter.

"I'm incredibly grateful to have met her," Anstead said of his new wife. "She saved me."

"We saved each other," she chimed in.