Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

March 22, 2019, 4:22 PM GMT / Source: TODAY By Ree Hines

Christina Anstead is going to be a mom — again!

The "Flip or Flop" star and her new husband, Ant Anstead, shared the happy news on social media Friday morning.

Christina posted a photo of the two of them embracing each other as she held out a sonogram for her fans and followers to see.

"(Ant) and I are so excited to announce #babyanstead coming this September!!" the 35-year-old wrote in the caption that accompanied the pic. "The kids are all so excited to meet their new sibling."

The kids she's referring to are Taylor, 8 and Brayden, 3 — the two she shares with her ex-husband and HGTV co-star, Tarek El Moussa — and Ant's two children, Amelie, 15 and Archie, 12, from his past marriage to Louise Anstead.

That makes the baby on the way No. 5 for the family, and it explains the hashtag that closed her post: "#Gonnaneedabiggercar!"

In his own Instagram announcement, the 40-year-old "Wheeler Dealers" host placed the same sonogram between a set of framed photos of their children and wrote, "And then...... there were FIVE!!! (Well .... four and a half! Will be Five in September)!!"

The Ansteads have had a lot to celebrate lately. After all, it's been just three months since the couple said their "I dos" in a secret ceremony at their Newport Beach, California, home.

And the baby isn't the only new addition Christina's looking forward to. In May, she'll launch a solo HGTV series called "Christina on the Coast."

Congratulations to the growing family for all of their good fortune!