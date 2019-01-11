Get the latest from TODAY Sign up for our newsletter

/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

Tarek El Moussa has opened up for the first time about his ex-wife Christina's new marriage, and he's got nothing but positive things to say!

"Christina got married," Tarek, 37, said in his Instagram stories on Thursday. "I'm actually happy for her. I think it's a great thing. I think they get along well and most importantly, it's good for my children."

Christina and Tarek El Moussa in their renovated house in 2014. Getty Images

Tarek and Christina, who host "Flip or Flop" together, divorced in January 2018. They have two children together: Taylor, 8, and Braden, 3. Christina, 35, wed "Wheeler Dealers" host Ant Anstead, 39, in late December and will co-parent his two children from a previous marriage as well.

The HGTV host continued, "I'm happy. My life is amazing. I have amazing friends. I love my babies. My family is great. I just want everybody to know that I'm doing fantastic and I'm super happy and I'm positive and I'm glad that she found someone. It's a good thing, it's a positive thing."

Mainly, he said, what's key is that his kids are happy. "Really, at the end of the day it's all about them," he said.

That said, he's less thrilled about the way the press has covered his split.

In a separate Instagram post, he shared a headline that characterized his Christina's new union as "like a knife to his heart" and wrote, "I've been quiet for years never saying anything but this time I'm going to speak up."

Hopefully, with his new public comments, the actual story will now come to light.