/ Source: TODAY By Randee Dawn

"Flip or Flop" star Christina El Moussa is now Christina Anstead, after saying her "I do's" with Ant Anstead in a surprise wedding at their Newport Beach, California home.

The pair wed on Saturday before 70 of their closest friends and family members, reported People magazine, and the bride posted her wedding photo on Instagram after the event:

Originally, the couple had told their guests that they'd be taking a charter bus to watch the Newport Beach Christmas Boat Parade. But instead they gave them a wedding ceremony!

El Moussa, 35, and Anstead, 39 and the host of the British car show "Wheeler Dealers," said their vows at an altar in their front yard. Her dress came from Ines Di Santo, who designed the curve-hugging, mermaid-style lacy confection, said People. Originally the dress was sleeveless, but the designer added sleeves that were then detachable for functionality at the party afterward.

"It's classic and really beautiful," El Moussa said. "We wanted it to be rustic romance."

The bride and groom married in front of their children: El Moussa's kids are Taylor, 8 and Braden, 3, with her ex-husband Tarek. Anstead's children are Amelie, 15 and Archie, 12, from his marriage to Louise Anstead.

The two met through a mutual friend in the latter half of 2017 after she split from Tarek, with whom she continues to host "Flip or Flop." She also has her own upcoming HGTV solo show, "Christina on the Coast."

The exes have been shooting Season 8 of their show, and in December Tarek told TODAY's Natalie Morales that he approves of Anstead. "He seems like a good guy; my kids seem to like him."

Also worth noting about the new marriage: El Moussa is changing her surname to "Anstead."

"It has a nice ring to it, doesn't it?" she said. "Christina Anstead. We couldn't be any happier!"

Keeping things a secret proved a bit challenging, but the couple gave credit to El Moussa's publicist and friend Cassie Zebisch. "We literally owe this wedding to her," said El Moussa, who said Zebisch coordinated all the vendors and created a "nice steakhouse" vibe.

Still, "Every day we were checking the internet to see if anyone found out," said El Moussa. "Then the day we went to get our marriage license, the guy working was like hyperventilating, excited. We had to tell him this is a huge secret. No one knows."

What a way to ring out the year!