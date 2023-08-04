Chrissy Teigen and John Legend credit their surrogate, Alexandra, for growing their family.

Though little is known about the woman who helped the “Cravings” cookbook author and Grammy-award-winning artist welcome their son Wren, we do know that the couple has been quick to praise the surrogate for making their family more complete.

Chrissy Teigen kisses her surrogate's stomach. Instagram/@chrissyteigen

Before Alexandra gave birth to Wren in June, Teigen and Legend were the parents to Luna Simone Stephens, Miles Theodore Stephens and Esti Maxine Stephens. They also suffered a pregnancy loss when their son, Jack, passed away when he was born at 20 weeks.

In the months since Wren’s birth, Teigen has thanked Alexandra for her part in helping her family grow. Here’s everything to know about the surrogate who gave birth to Teigen and Legend's youngest child, Wren.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend met their surrogate when Teigen was pregnant with Esti

In June, Teigen announced the birth of her and Legend's youngest son, Wren, and thanked Alexandra for giving birth to him with a post on Instagram.

Teigen explained in her post that in 2021, she and Legend began their surrogacy journey with the idea of working with two surrogates in tandem to produce two children. Ultimately, Teigen decided to try the IVF process one last time and became pregnant with their daughter Esti. According to Teigen, she and John met Alexandra not long after. Teigen went on to describe Alexandra as “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine.”

“I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her,” Teigen wrote in her post. “All our wishes and dreams aligned.”

Teigen went on to detail how the first embryo attempt with Alexandra did not survive and how the surrogate pushed forward for the couple, determined to give them another child.

“I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer,” Teigen wrote. “How much she gave up of her own body — surgeries to get scar tissue cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all of that for yourself, much less for other people.”

What is Chrissy Teigen and John Legend surrogate’s actual name?

Teigen and Legend have not shared the full name of their surrogate Alexandra which means little is known about the woman who agreed to help carry their son. However, after publicly announcing their pregnancy in June with their Instagram post, Alexandra thanked Teigen and Legend for their support in her surrogacy experience in a since-deleted comment.

“Thank you for choosing me,” Alexandra commented in the post. “For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family whole heartedly.”

Chrissy Teigen and Alexandra are actually friends

In her birth announcement post for Wren, Teigen described Alexandra as a friend and detailed what it was like to be present for her when she gave birth to her son.

“Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love,” she wrote in the post.

She also shared that because the two were pregnant at the same time (Teigen was carrying Esti while Alexandra carried Wren), they "ate hot pot to celebrate, watched 'Vanderpump Rules' with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year."

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend named their baby after their surrogate

The couple's birth announcement post also served as a name reveal for Wren. In addition to sharing her and Alexandra’s surrogacy journey, Teigen shared that her son Wren Alexander Stephens would be connected to Alexandra in name.

“We want to say thank you for the incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she wrote in the post. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens.”