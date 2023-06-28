Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s surrogate thanks the couple for ‘choosing her’

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s surrogate, Alexandra, who gave birth to the couple’s youngest son on June 19, is sharing her love and support for the family.

On June 28, Teigen and Legend publicly announced that they welcomed a baby boy, Wren Alexander Stephens, via surrogate.

The 37-year-old gushed about her surrogate’s friendship and kindness throughout their journey together in a heartfelt Instagram post.

Teigen revealed that she decided to give her newborn son the middle name Alexander so he is “forever connected” to Alexandra.

She also called Alexandra “the most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine” in her post.

Alexandra expressed a mutual love and gratitude for Teigen and her family in the comments, according to People. “Thank you for choosing me,” Alexandra wrote in a comment that has since been deleted. “For making this whole experience so wonderful. For loving me and my family whole heartedly.”

She continued, “It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side,” and added two red heart emoji.

Wren arrived just five months after Teigen gave birth to daughter Esti.

In her announcement on June 28, Teigen explained that she had always dreamed of being a mother of four, but she was unsure she could carry more children following her pregnancy loss in 2020.

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner on April 29, 2023. STEFANI REYNOLDS / AFP via Getty Images

“After losing Jack, I didn’t think I’d be able to carry any more babies on my own,” she said. “To be honest, I’ve personally blocked out a lot of my mindset during that time, but one clear memory is being surrounded by people who wanted to make sure I wouldn’t go through that pain and loss again.”

Legend and Teigen decided to contact a surrogacy agency to add two more little ones to their family. The couple are also parents to 7-year-old daughter Luna and 5-year-old son Miles.

While in the midst of their surrogacy journey, the pair decided to try the IVF process again. Teigen learned she was pregnant and they continued with the surrogacy.

Recalling her first meeting with Alexandra, Teigen wrote, “I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks.”

She added, “I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow.”

During their pregnancies, Teigen and Alexandra bonded over “Vanderpump Rules” and watched “our families blending into one,” the model wrote.

Teigen’s post included a photo of her placing her hands on Alexandra’s stomach and kissing the surrogate’s growing baby bump.

At the end of the slideshow, she uploaded two adorable photos of Wren with his parents.