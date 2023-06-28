Chrissy Teigen honors surrogate with baby’s middle name: ‘Forever connected’

When it came time to name their baby boy, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend decided to pay tribute to the special woman who helped welcome him into the world.

The couple surprised fans on Wednesday by announcing the birth of their fourth child, a son named Wren Alexander Stephens. In a moving Instagram post, Teigen revealed that he was born on June 19 via surrogate.

The newly minted mother of four gave a shoutout to the woman who carried him and called her the "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate" in her post.

“We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra,” she wrote. “And we are so happy to tell the world he is here, with a name forever connected to you, Wren Alexander Stephens."

Chrissy Teigen shared that her baby is "forever connected" to surrogate Alexandra through his middle name. @chrissyteigen via Instagram

In response, Alexandra shared her own words of gratitude for the cookbook author.

“Thank you for choosing me ❤️ For making this whole experience so wonderful,” she wrote. “For loving me and my family whole heartedly. It was truly an honor bringing perfect Wren into the world with you right by my side❤️.”

Teigen gave birth to her third child, a daughter named Esti, in January. In her Instagram post, she explained how she and Legend had originally thought about having two tandem surrogates in 2021 after they experienced pregnancy loss in 2020.

Eventually, Teigen decided she wanted to try IVF one more time and became pregnant with Esti. It was around the same time that the couple met their future surrogate.

“I knew she was a perfect match for us the moment we spoke to her. All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks. I wanted them to be in our lives for as long as time would allow," she wrote.

Alas, the road to surrogacy wasn’t an easy one.

“The first embryo we tried with Alex didn’t survive, and I will never forget how hard she fought to get ready for a second transfer. How much she gave up of her own body — surgeries to get scar tissues cleared, the mental toll it takes to go through all that for yourself, much less for other people," Teigen recalled.

Within a few months, the couple learned that Alexandra was pregnant with a baby boy.

“We ate hot pot to celebrate, watched 'Vanderpump Rules' with our growing bellies, our families blending into one for the past year," Teigen wrote.

Soon enough, it was time for the couple to welcome their fourth child.

"Just minutes before midnight on June 19th, I got to witness the most beautiful woman, my friend, our surrogate, give birth amidst a bit of chaos, but with strength and pure joy and love," she wrote.

Teigen, who said she’s always dreamed of having four children, said her family's hearts and home "are officially full" now. She ended her post with a sweet message to the son she lost in 2020.

"And to our Jack, we know both their angel kisses are from you," she wrote.