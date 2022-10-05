Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen hire divorce lawyers

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are making moves.

The couple has been married since 2009, but NBC News has confirmed the recent reports that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the supermodel have hired divorce attorneys. The news comes as reports indicate that the two are facing marital woes.

TODAY reached out to both Brady and Bundchen's representatives, who declined to comment.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen at The Met Gala on May 6, 2019 in New York City. Theo Wargo / WireImage

Brady and Bundchen share two children: 12-year-old son Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian. The quarterback is also father to 15-year-old Jack from ex Bridget Moynahan.

In September, Bundchen expressed her concerns over her husband continuing to play football after he retired and then unretired in the offseason. Brady is now in his 23rd season in the NFL.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” the model told Elle magazine in a story published on Sept. 13. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bundchen and Brady at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014 in New York City. Michael Stewart / WireImage

Bundchen also touched on having to put her career to the side as she supports her husband and raises their kids.

“I’ve done my part, which is (to) be there for (Tom). I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said.

As for Brady, on a Sept. 12 episode of “Let’s Go!” podcast he spoke about having to miss important dates while playing football.

“I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, you know, I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January,” he said.

Football season kicked off in September. Bundchen was noticeably missing at his Sept. 25 game against the Green Bay Packers in Tampa, Florida. Their three kids were there, however, cheering on their dad and sharing a few sweet moments from the sidelines.

The Brazilian model did celebrate her husband's birthday in August by sharing a photo of him with their kids on Instagram.

"Happy birthday to one of the most focused, disciplined and fashionable person I know! @tombrady you are so loved and we are always here cheering for you and wishing you all the most wonderful things in life!" she wrote alongside the post.