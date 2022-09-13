Gisele Bundchen says she has ‘concerns’ about Tom Brady returning to football

Tom Brady infamously retired and then unretired in the offseason, electing to return for another year under center with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His decision to continue playing football is one that has wife Gisele Bundchen conflicted.

Bundchen, who voiced her support for her husband's decision to remain on the field, says while she has some apprehension about Brady playing, she knows it’s just something he has to do.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”

Bundchen says Brady, who kicked off a new season with Tampa Bay over the weekend, needs to "follow his joy." Theo Wargo / WireImage / Getty Images

Bundchen and Brady, who have been married since 2009, are parents to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, 9, while she is stepson to Jack, 15, whom he shares with Bridget Moynahan.

Bundchen, 42, who was one of the most sought-after and in-demand supermodels, has been by her husband’s side, first as he piloted the New England Patriots and then left for Tampa Bay. She said it’s been a fulfilling experience while she herself has drifted out of the public eye somewhat, putting the brakes on her own career.

“I’ve done my part, which is (to) be there for (Tom). I moved to Boston, and I focused on creating a cocoon and a loving environment for my children to grow up in and to be there supporting him and his dreams,” she said.

Tom Brady celebrates with Gisele Bundchen and daughter Vivian after he and the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons during Super Bowl 51 in 2017. Kevin C. Cox / Getty Images

“Seeing my children succeed and become the beautiful little humans that they are, seeing him succeed, and being fulfilled in his career — it makes me happy. At this point in my life, I feel like I’ve done a good job on that.”

Bundchen has talked about how she has run the household and keeps a focus on the family while Brady plays.

“Mine is mostly on the kids,” she told British Vogue in May. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”

The seven-time Super Bowl champion, who is now in his 23rd season in the NFL, says his values have evolved over the years.

“You wrestle with different things as you get older and I’d say the only thing that changes over time is you have different priorities when you get older,” he said Sept. 12 on the “Let’s Go!” podcast after his Buccaneers opened the season with a road win against the Dallas Cowboys.

“And I think when I was 25, it was a simplicity of a 25-year-old life. And I think when you’re 45, and you have a lot of other commitments and obligations, which are very important to you, namely children that are growing up, and things that, you know — I haven’t had a Christmas in 23 years, you know, I haven’t had a Thanksgiving in 23 years, I haven’t celebrated birthdays with people that I care about that are born from August to late January.”

Brady said he understands that priorities change and people feel the tug to be present for the key moments.

“I’m not able to be at funerals and I’m not able to be at weddings and I think there comes a point in your life where you say, ‘You know what, I’ve had my fill, it’s enough and time to go on to move into other parts of life,’ which, I pushed myself to the max and I got everything I could out of my ability and I hope that everybody gets everything they can out of their ability,” he said.