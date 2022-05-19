Gisele Bündchen says she takes the reins at home while Tom Brady’s ‘focus is on his career’

Gisele Bündchen is happy to play the role of mom, so long as husband Tom Brady trusts her decisions, she says. The 41-year-old supermodel’s priorities changed when she became a mother to now-12-year-old son, Benjamin and 9-year-old daughter Vivian.

Once the highest-paid model, Bündchen told British Vogue in a new interview that nowadays, she's happy to put her focus on her children. She added that her and her football player husband’s roles in their marriage are complementary.

“I don’t think relationships just happen; it’s never the fairy tale people want to believe it is,” the Brazilian model told the magazine. “It takes work to be really in sync with someone, especially after you have kids.”

While the two are stars in their respective fields, Bündchen stated that Brady’s “focus is on his career” — and she doesn’t have a problem with it.

“Mine is mostly on the kids,” she said. “And I’m very grateful that he lets me take the reins when it comes to our family. He trusts my decisions.”

Among her most recent decisions include homeschooling her kids after they moved from Boston, where Brady played for the New England Patriots, to Tampa, Florida, when he plays for the Buccaneers. She also was very supportive when Brady famously announced his retirement, and then quickly unretired.

“When my husband decided he was going to play another year, I didn’t want to put them in a school, because it takes a lot to adapt to a new town,” Bündchen expressed. “They left all their friends in Boston — and just look at what the world was going through. I needed to create a soft landing.”

Included in her self-created curriculum for her children includes cooking and gardening. “We grow everything. I mean, this is their playground,” she said, showing photos of her children in the garden.

The model just might be the epitome of clean eating and self-care. She shared that in her 20s, she would start her day “with a mocha Frappuccino with whipped cream and three cigarettes, then drinking a bottle of wine every night. Imagine what that was doing to my mind...”

After experiencing crippling anxiety and panic attacks, she sought a neuropath who encouraged her to do a full detox of no sugar, dairy, caffeine, alcohol, cigarettes and grains.

From then on, she’s been mindful of what goes into her body. And at 41, Bündchen said she feels better now than 20 years ago.

“And not just physically, because we’re all told that life is over at 40 and I feel like I’m just beginning,” she said.

