Gisele Bündchen reacts to Tom Brady’s short-lived retirement

It looks like Gisele Bündchen will have to wait for hubby Tom Brady to get to any of those projects around the house. And she’s OK with that.

Brady, who confirmed his retirement in February, rocked the sports world Sunday by announcing he had changed his mind and will continue playing in the NFL. His wife threw her unconditional support behind him.

“Here we go again! Let’s go lovvvey! Let’s go Bucs!” Bundchen wrote in the comments of Brady's Instagram post explaining his decision to come out of retirement.

The supermodel and the NFL legend are parents to son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9. Brady also is dad to son Jack, 14, with Bridget Moynahan. After Brady announced he was hanging up his cleats, Bündchen honored him on Instagram with a moving post.

“I’m so proud of you, and of everything you have had to overcome physically and emotionally over the years,” she wrote, in part, in February. “I am in awe of your dedication, and of everything you have achieved. You love what you do, and you leave behind a legacy that is a beautiful example for future generations.”

“I know how excited you are about the next chapter of your life,” she added. “Watching you work so hard in your football career and seeing the dedication you are now putting into all your new endeavors is incredibly inspiring. There is nothing you can’t achieve. I have always been here for you, you know that, and I’m as excited as you are for what the future holds!”

Moynahan is also happy that Brady will return to the gridiron.

"Thank God, I had no idea what I was going to do with my Sundays," she wrote Sunday on Instagram. "Congratulations @tombrady, so proud of you!"

Brady will be 45 when the new season kicks off. A 22-year veteran, who is considered by many to be the greatest quarterback in NFL history, Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in a 20-year tenure with the team. He spent the last two seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning another Super Bowl in 2021.

He was as effective as ever last season, as well, leading the NFL with 5,316 passing yards and 43 touchdown passes. His retirement had cast a cloud over the Buccaneers organization, with fans wondering who would replace him under center, a decision that now does not need to be made. The team seems to be pleased he’s coming back.

“Welcome back, Tampa Tom,” the organization commented on Brady's Instagram post announcing his return.