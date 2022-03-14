Tom Brady to return, will play for Bucs in 2022 season

On Sunday, Tom Brady announced that he has had a change of heart and he will not be retiring after all.

"These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands," he said on Twitter. "That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG."

Brady, widely considered the greatest quarterback in NFL history, officially announced his retirement in an Instagram post in February after days of rumors and confusion about the timing of the end to his legendary career.

“This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,” Brady wrote at the time. “I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.”

Brady, 44, has played for 22 seasons and a record seven Super Bowl titles. He spent the first 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, winning six Super Bowls. He played his last two seasons for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, capturing a final Super Bowl ring in 2021.

