Tom Brady’s kids are all grown up in sweet pre-game moment with dad

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming moment with each of his three kids before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took on the Green Bay Packers in Tampa, Florida, on Sunday.

Brady, 45, paused to hug and kiss his 9-year-old daughter, Vivian, in a Twitter video shared by the NFL.

Brady shared a heartwarming moment with his daughter, Vivian, before the game. Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Vivian was all smiles as she exchanged a few words with her dad in the video clip, which has no sound.

Jack is growing up so fast! Douglas P. DeFelice / Getty Images

Brady also hugged his son, Benjamin, 12, then embraced his other son, Jack, 15, before greeting a few other people on the sidelines.

The NFL star shares Vivian and Benjamin with his wife, Gisele Bündchen. He shares his oldest son, Jack, with his former partner, actor Bridget Moynahan.

Brady celebrated Jack’s 15th birthday last month in a heartfelt Instagram post, sharing a photo of his teenage son on what looked like a golf course.

“Happy Birthday my beautiful son,” Brady wrote in the caption. “What a blessing you are in our life. We love you so much and are so proud of the amazing young man that you are. You make every day of our life more joyful and fun.”

The quarterback also marked Benjamin’s 12th birthday in December with a loving Instagram message, writing, “Happy Birthday Benny! You are A M A Z I N G in every way. You have taught me so much and I am so blessed to be your dad!”

Bündchen, 42, didn't appear in any of the videos from Sunday's game.

The supermodel often celebrates Brady’s bond with their children on social media, such as when she shared a sweet Instagram photo of Vivian kissing Brady on the cheek for Father’s Day.

“Daddy’s number one cheerleader! We love you so much!!!” she captioned the candid pic.

Bündchen also opened up recently about Brady’s decision to continue playing football after previously announcing his retirement.

“Obviously, I have my concerns — this is a very violent sport, and I have my children and I would like him to be more present,” she told Elle earlier this month. “I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for (them). He needs to follow his joy, too.”