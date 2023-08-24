Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and their daughters stun on the 2023 ACM Honors red carpet

Tim McGraw and Faith Hill are proud parents of three daughters: Gracie, Maggie and Audrey.

On Aug. 23, Tim McGraw and Hill brought two of their daughters, Maggie McGraw and Audrey McGraw, to the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, Tennessee. That night, Tim McGraw received the 2023 ACM Icon Award.

On the red carpet, Audrey McGraw stood next to her father wearing a white dress and Maggie McGraw stood next to her mom wearing a black dress with a matching bracelet.

Audrey McGraw, Tim McGraw, Faith Hill and Maggie McGraw at the 16th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors on August 23, 2023 in Nashville, TN. Terry Wyatt / Getty Images for ACM

In a 2021 interview for men’s lifestyle website Leo, Tim McGraw revealed what it was like to be a girl dad.

“Well, I am outnumbered. My house is full of estrogen,” he said at the time. “I cry at Hallmark commercials. But here is what the truth of the matter is. You know, I’ve grown up with all sisters and my mom. I didn’t really have a dad around much, and when I did have one around, they weren’t the best role models.

“My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure," he added. "But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man.”

Read on to learn more about Tim McGraw and Hill's three kids.

Gracie McGraw, 26

Tim McGraw and Hill became parents when they welcomed their daughter Gracie McGraw in May 1997.

Gracie McGraw had a reoccurring role as Tanya on Tyler Perry’s TV series “If Loving You Is Wrong," which aired its final episode in 2020.

In 2019, Tim McGraw showcased his daughter's amazing vocal skills when he shared a video of them both singing Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb's song “What Kind of Fool” in the car.

“PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing!” he captioned the sweet clip. “Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl.”

That wasn't the only time Gracie McGraw has shown off her vocal talent. In 2022, she shared an emotional video of herself singing “I’m Not That Girl” from "Wicked" on Instagram.

“S---s sad y’all, Hit me in the feels,” she captioned the video. “ Been there. Relate. Wicked will always remain the top 5.”

The clip garnered the attention of Rita Wilson, who commented, "Well this is gorgeous.”

Gracie McGraw has also made headlines for her use of Ozempic, the controversial Type 2 diabetes medication that’s become known for its side effect of weight loss.

Despite her opening up in March 2022 about being prescribed the medication for her polycystic ovary syndrome diagnosis, someone slammed her on Instagram when she shared two black-and-white photos of herself and said, “It’s a gorgeous day for narcissism!”

In the comments, the person wrote, "And Ozempic!”

Gracie McGraw responded, "I did use ozempic last year, yes. I am now on a low dose of mounjaro for my PCOS as well as working out. No need to accuse when I have been open about it.”

In May, Gracie McGraw turned 26. For her birthday, Tim McGraw gave her a sweet shout-out on Instagram.

Tim McGraw shared a few throwback photos of his daughter over the years, and wrote, "Happy 26th to our oldest girl Gracie!!! You have brought so much sunshine and laughter to our lives...... your Mom and I thought we knew love, then when you came along we realized what love really is.

"You made our love for each other stronger and in turn, revealed a world of love that we had never known before," he continued. "You, our first, our beloved Gracie. We are so proud of the young lady you have be become. You make everyone you meet lives richer for it. You are a treasure and we love you so much."

Maggie McGraw, 25

Tim McGraw and Hill welcomed their second daughter, Maggie, in August 1998.

Now 25 years old, Maggie McGraw graduated from Stanford University in 2020 — the same year that her younger sister, Audrey McGraw, graduated from high school.

"Boom! Great work ladies! Mom and I are so proud of y’all!!! ❤️💪🏼," Tim McGraw said in an Instagram post of the moment.

In June 2021, he celebrated Maggie McGraw getting her master's degree from Stanford University, writing, "We are so incredibly proud of our Maggie May!!!! She graduated from her Masters program at Stanford University this weekend and what a celebration!!!

"I have such admiration for her work ethic, her fierce love of her family and especially her passion to make the world a better place," Tim McGraw continued. "Go get em my sweet girl!!!! Proud Pop!"

In August, Tim McGraw celebrated Maggie McGraw's 25th birthday in an Instagram post, writing that he's extremely proud of everything that she's accomplished.

"Maggie May, all that you have set out to do in your life so far, you have taken on with grace, passion and remarkable determination," he wrote. "You are an inspiring young woman. You are fierce and passionate and your mom, your sisters and I could not, absolutely could not, love you more!!!!! Bring it on! Let’s go life!"

Audrey McGraw, 21

Tim McGraw and Hill welcomed their third child, daughter Audrey McGraw, in December 2001.

In a 2007 interview with Good Housekeeping, Hill revealed that Audrey McGraw was born "eight weeks premature" on Dec. 6 and they weren't able to bring her home until the day before Christmas Eve.

“Every year, to celebrate Audrey’s birthday, we decorate the tree on the sixth," Hill said. "It’s a little bit of a challenge, keeping a live tree fresh for the entire month of December. But there’s no other way we’d do it: We decorate on the sixth, and it has to be a live tree.”

In 2020, Audrey McGraw graduated from high school, and then in 2021, she surprised fans when she appeared in her dad's “7500 OBO" music video.

To commemorate the occasion, Hill shared a photo of Audrey McGraw and Tim McGraw on set. In the caption, she said she was "so proud" of them.

"Our baby girl Audrey has grown up 💗💗💗💗💗," Hill added.

Like her older sister Gracie, Audrey McGraw has taken an interest in music. In June 2022, she posted a video of herself performing Brandi Carlile’s song “The Joke.”

Later that year, Tim McGraw celebrated Audrey McGraw's 21st birthday when he shared a few photos of his daughter, including one throwback of her making a funny face as a kid.

"Our baby gurl turns 21 today!!!!" he penned in the post. "We r so proud of the remarkable young woman you have become.... U make this world a better place to be for everyone who loves you Happy birthday 'my little girl' We love you so much!"