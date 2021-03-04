Tim McGraw on raising 3 girls with wife Faith Hill: 'They taught me how to be a man'

Tim McGraw has spent years as the only man in the house — and that’s OK with him.

The country music superstar, who shares daughters Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 19, with wife Faith Hill, says living with women has been an amazing experience.

Gracie McGraw, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, Audrey McGraw and Maggie McGraw attend the TIME 100 Gala on April 21, 2015, in New York City. Kevin Mazur / Getty Images

“Well, I am outnumbered. My house is full of estrogen,” he told actor Garrett Hedlund in an interview for men's lifestyle website Leo. “I cry at Hallmark commercials. But here is what the truth of the matter is. You know, I’ve grown up with all sisters and my mom. I didn’t really have a dad around much, and when I did have one around, they weren’t the best role models.

“My daughters and my wife and having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy’s guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure. But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man.”

McGraw, who showcased his family in his "Gravy" music video last year, says having the love of so many women helped shape him.

“There’s nothing like three daughters and a wife who are headstrong, smart, love you unconditionally,” he said. “There’s nothing like being surrounded by that. That can teach you how to be a man as much as that can. They can teach you how to be a man more than I can.

“I wouldn’t change it for the world. I don’t know if I would be the same person without it. For better or for worse,” he added, laughing. “It’s a blessing. It really is. It has affected my art in a lot of ways, as well. The music that I make, the movies that I make, the choices that I make. It’s made all those things more defined, more emotional.”

McGraw and Hill have been married 24 years and their children have grown up and left home, but he can still recall a critical decision he and his wife made following Gracie’s birth.

“Here’s one of the things that we did that was really so beautiful for us. ... We told everyone that for six weeks, we just didn’t want anybody to come. I mean, they could come say hi or something like that, but we wanted to spend that time with her. We rarely left the house. We stayed there with her.”

McGraw also defended letting children sleep in bed with their parents, which he and Hill did with Gracie.

“I can tell you she ended up in the bed with Faith and I quite a bit,” he said, laughing. “Which is probably not the best thing to do.”

“We built a nursery that was upstairs in our house, and we never used it,” he added. “We ended up putting a bassinet right by our bed, and every time she would cry, we would put her in bed with us. So it took a while to break that.”

It’s a decision he doesn’t regret.

“I can tell you this. It’s a beautiful connection down the line.”

“I know there’s rules about, ‘Don’t put your kids in bed with you because they’ll never grow up or never leave,’” he added. “You know what? For us, it was a beautiful thing.”