They say the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. For Gracie McGraw, this seems to be true.

In an Instagram post shared by her dad, country star Tim McGraw, it's clear the 22-year-old inherited her parents' talent for singing.

In the sweet duet, the father-daughter duo sang "What Kind of Fool" by Barbra Streisand and Barry Gibb from the 1980 album "Guilty".

"PIPES!!!!!!......Dang, this girl can sing!" McGraw said in the caption. "Gracie and I having fun with Babs and Barry on our trip #chaseyourdreamsgirl"

Gracie's mom, Faith Hill, was also impressed with her daughter's performance.

"My loves ... @barbrastreisand would be proud," Hill wrote.

Actress and singer Rita Wilson also chimed in, saying, "She kills it! And I love you guys together!"

This isn't the first road trip duet the McGraw family has shared with fans. Hill shared her own video a few weeks ago in honor of her daughter Maggie's 21st birthday.

The country music star was seen jamming out to Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars' "Uptown Funk" with Maggie, the couple's second daughter. McGraw and Hill also have a third girl, 17-year-old Audrey.

In the caption, Hill said, "This crazy girl is 21 years old today. Let’s get the party started!!!!! Taking it back three years ago...road trippin’ with the birthday girl. We love you, Maggie Mcgraw."