Tim McGraw only has one bone to pick about his daughter’s acting debut.

McGraw and Faith Hill’s youngest child, Audrey, 19, recently starred in her father's newest music video, for the song “7500 OBO,” released on Friday, and one part in particular got a reaction out of McGraw. In a behind-the-scenes Instagram Reel, the 54-year-old country singer shared his thoughts on the moment his daughter kissed her male co-star.

"I'm not calling that a 'makeout scene,'" McGraw joked. "That's just a nice little peck on the cheek after a date. I tried to yell 'cut,' but I didn't get there quick enough."

“I’m not going to beat him up," he added. "I guess I’ll let him slide on this one. It’s not easy for a dad to watch, I can tell you that.”

The song tells the story about a man who makes the decision to sell his truck because it reminds him of his ex. The video reversed the roles and told the story from the perspective of a teenage girl, played by Audrey.

Despite the one awkward moment for the father of three, McGraw revealed in an interview on YouTube Premium that he couldn’t have pictured anyone else in the role. The original idea for Audrey to star as one of the main characters came from the directors Alexa and Stephen Kinigopoulos.

“This is sort of the first time that we’ve stuck Audrey out there in the middle of a video, and you guys suggested it!” McGraw told the directors. “But then when I kept reading the (video) treatment ... she was the only person I could think of.”

After discussing the decision with his wife, the couple decided that they wanted Audrey to be part of her father’s new project and to be portrayed as a strong, independent character.

“Typically, for the kids, we haven’t really put them out there in these sort of situations, but the more Faith and I talked about it ... and really started digging into it, (we realized) how much it made sense to us and our family and our beliefs and how we want our daughters to be represented,” he said.

McGraw and Hill, who have been married for almost 25 years, have three children together: Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19.

The country superstar might be surrounded by women, but he doesn’t mind much. In March, McGraw opened up about raising three daughters and how his childhood shaped him during an interview with actor Garrett Hedlund for men’s lifestyle website Leo.

“Well, I am outnumbered. My house is full of estrogen,” he said. “I cry at Hallmark commercials. ... I’ve grown up with all sisters and my mom. I didn’t really have a dad around much, and when I did have one around, they weren’t the best role models.”

"(My daughters and wife) have made me such a better man," he added. "They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man.”

